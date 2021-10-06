Google Pixel 6 event: where to watch the live stream and what to expect

Google Pixel 6 event: where to watch the live stream and what to expect0
Google already has a Pixel 6 live stream channel up and running for the official Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch announcement event on October 19.
The new 2021 Pixel 6 phones are, however, already unveiled or, should we say, teased by Google itself, and they are just the next U-turn in its meandering Google phone strategy.
Google gobbled up HTC's phone production department and started charging quite a hefty sum for the Pixels that were anything but sold at cost given their specs. This strategy was again U-turned last year when it released affordable Pixels with budget to midrange prices.
When is the Google Pixel 6 October event?
- October 19 at 10AM Pacific/1PM Eastern time
Just as rumored before, Google will be holding its 2021 Pixel 6 launch event on Tuesday, October 19, at 10AM Pacific Time. That means that viewers on the East Coast will have to watch it on their lunch break while those poor souls in Europe will have to get the Pixels with their dinner.
We sincerely hope that, after months of teasing the unique Tensor chipset and camera set, as well as the Android 12 update, Google will announce an immediate Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro release for sale on the Google Store.
All Pixel 6 event announcements to expect
- Google Pixel 6
- Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Android 12 release to manufacturers
Needless to say, the stars of the Google Pixel October 2021 event will be the new iPhone and Galaxy killers, the Pixel 6 and its larger, more spec'd-out Pixel 6 Pro sibling.
Pixel 6 Pro specs list to expect
- 6.71" 120Hz 1440p curved display
- Google Tensor processor with 2x 2.8GHz X1, 2x 2.25GHz A78, and 4x 1.8GHz A55 cores
- ARM Mali-G78 GPU
- 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor main camera
- 48MP sensor with 4x periscope zoom lens
- 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor ultrawide camera
- 12MP selfie camera
- 5000mAh battery, 33W charging speed
- Up to 12GB RAM/512GB storage model
Pixel 6 specs list to expect
- 6.4" 90Hz 1080p flat display
- Google Tensor processor with 2x 2.8GHz X1, 2x 2.25GHz A78, and 4x 1.8GHz A55 cores
- Mali-G78 GPU
- 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor main camera
- 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor ultrawide camera
- 8MP selfie camera
- 4614mAh battery
- Up to 8GB RAM/256GB storage model
Pixel 6 Pro camera quality to expect
As far as what will the new camera set bring to the Pixel 6 Pro, as the more interesting of the two models, look no further than the zoom, main and ultrawide picture and video samples below.
They are from a pre-production unit with non-final software, though, so don't judge too hard just yet. It's the first time Google is actually putting up-to-date camera hardware in a Pixel phone, periscope zoom included, so expect nothing less than greatness from the final retail units.
Main new Android 12 features
- Material You design: smoother animations, theming, and new notification shade
- Security and privacy: Privacy Dashboard for app permissions, Locked Folder
- Navigation and control: facial gestures, TV remote
- Fun: Android Auto games and media, new Gboard emojis
- Assistant: recurring reminders voice request