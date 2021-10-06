Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View
Google

Google Pixel 6 event: where to watch the live stream and what to expect

Daniel Petrov
By
0

Google already has a Pixel 6 live stream channel up and running for the official Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch announcement event on October 19. 

The new 2021 Pixel 6 phones are, however, already unveiled or, should we say, teased by Google itself, and they are just the next U-turn in its meandering Google phone strategy. 

First we had the Google Nexus phones that saw a production partnership with Samsung, LG, HTC, and others, which served as an Android showcase, and were sold at cost. Then Google shifted its strategy, and started the homebrew Pixel line. 

Google gobbled up HTC's phone production department and started charging quite a hefty sum for the Pixels that were anything but sold at cost given their specs. This strategy was again U-turned last year when it released affordable Pixels with budget to midrange prices. 

With the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google is again changing tack completely by... mimicking Apple with its own homebrew Tensor chipset, its own Android mobile OS, and more than one model to choose from at what may turn out to be an upper midrange to flagship price point.

When is the Google Pixel 6 October event?


  • October 19 at 10AM Pacific/1PM Eastern time

Just as rumored before, Google will be holding its 2021 Pixel 6 launch event on Tuesday, October 19, at 10AM Pacific Time. That means that viewers on the East Coast will have to watch it on their lunch break while those poor souls in Europe will have to get the Pixels with their dinner. 

We sincerely hope that, after months of teasing the unique Tensor chipset and camera set, as well as the Android 12 update, Google will announce an immediate Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro release for sale on the Google Store.

All Pixel 6 event announcements to expect


  • Google Pixel 6
  • Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Android 12 release to manufacturers

Needless to say, the stars of the Google Pixel October 2021 event will be the new iPhone and Galaxy killers, the Pixel 6 and its larger, more spec'd-out Pixel 6 Pro sibling. 

Given that Google just released the next Android 12 Snow Cone update on the open source channel, however, we'd wager to guess that it will also use the 2021 Pixels as retail Android 12 showcase for the first time on a phone.

Pixel 6 Pro specs list to expect


  • 6.71" 120Hz 1440p curved display
  • Google Tensor processor with 2x 2.8GHz X1, 2x 2.25GHz A78, and 4x 1.8GHz A55 cores
  • ARM Mali-G78 GPU
  • 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor main camera
  • 48MP sensor with 4x periscope zoom lens
  • 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor ultrawide camera
  • 12MP selfie camera
  • 5000mAh battery, 33W charging speed
  • Up to 12GB RAM/512GB storage model

Pixel 6 specs list to expect


  • 6.4" 90Hz 1080p flat display
  • Google Tensor processor with 2x 2.8GHz X1, 2x 2.25GHz A78, and 4x 1.8GHz A55 cores
  • Mali-G78 GPU
  • 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor main camera
  • 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor ultrawide camera
  • 8MP selfie camera
  • 4614mAh battery
  • Up to 8GB RAM/256GB storage model

Pixel 6 Pro camera quality to expect


As far as what will the new camera set bring to the Pixel 6 Pro, as the more interesting of the two models, look no further than the zoom, main and ultrawide picture and video samples below. 

They are from a pre-production unit with non-final software, though, so don't judge too hard just yet. It's the first time Google is actually putting up-to-date camera hardware in a Pixel phone, periscope zoom included, so expect nothing less than greatness from the final retail units.


Main new Android 12 features


  • Material You design: smoother animations, theming, and new notification shade
  • Security and privacy: Privacy Dashboard for app permissions, Locked Folder
  • Navigation and control: facial gestures, TV remote
  • Fun: Android Auto games and media, new Gboard emojis
  • Assistant: recurring reminders voice request

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
$482 Newegg
  • Display 6.4 inches 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera)
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

It's incredibly easy to get the Motorola One 5G mid-ranger for free right now
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
It's incredibly easy to get the Motorola One 5G mid-ranger for free right now
-100%
Uber just introduced a new flight tracking feature? Say less!
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Uber just introduced a new flight tracking feature? Say less!
Facebook and WhatsApp crisis: How I discovered iMessage, and fell in love with the iPhone app in minutes
by Martin Filipov,  0
Facebook and WhatsApp crisis: How I discovered iMessage, and fell in love with the iPhone app in minutes
Google Maps is getting geared up with eco-friendly features
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Google Maps is getting geared up with eco-friendly features
New report tips distant Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, and yes, Galaxy S22 announcements
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
New report tips distant Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, and yes, Galaxy S22 announcements
Pokemon will invade the Universal Studios Japan theme park in 2022
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Pokemon will invade the Universal Studios Japan theme park in 2022
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless