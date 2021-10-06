Google Pixel 6 event: where to watch the live stream and what to expect









The new 2021 Pixel 6 phones are, however, already unveiled or, should we say, teased by Google itself, and they are just the next U-turn in its meandering Google phone strategy.





First we had the Google Nexus phones that saw a production partnership with Samsung, LG, HTC, and others, which served as an Android showcase, and were sold at cost. Then Google shifted its strategy, and started the homebrew Pixel line.





Google gobbled up HTC's phone production department and started charging quite a hefty sum for the Pixels that were anything but sold at cost given their specs. This strategy was again U-turned last year when it released affordable Pixels with budget to midrange prices.





With the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google is again changing tack completely by... mimicking Apple with its own homebrew Tensor chipset, its own Android mobile OS, and more than one model to choose from at what may turn out to be an upper midrange to flagship price point.





When is the Google Pixel 6 October event?





October 19 at 10AM Pacific/1PM Eastern time



Just as rumored before, Google will be holding its 2021 Pixel 6 launch event on Tuesday, October 19, at 10AM Pacific Time. That means that viewers on the East Coast will have to watch it on their lunch break while those poor souls in Europe will have to get the Pixels with their dinner.

We sincerely hope that, after months of teasing the unique Tensor chipset and camera set, as well as the Android 12 update, Google will announce an immediate Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro release for sale on the Google Store.





All Pixel 6 event announcements to expect





Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Android 12 release to manufacturers





Needless to say, the stars of the Google Pixel October 2021 event will be the new iPhone and Galaxy killers, the Pixel 6 and its larger, more spec'd-out Pixel 6 Pro sibling.









Pixel 6 Pro specs list to expect





6.71" 120Hz 1440p curved display

Google Tensor processor with 2x 2.8GHz X1, 2x 2.25GHz A78, and 4x 1.8GHz A55 cores

ARM Mali-G78 GPU

50MP Samsung GN1 sensor main camera

48MP sensor with 4x periscope zoom lens

12MP Sony IMX386 sensor ultrawide camera

12MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery, 33W charging speed

Up to 12GB RAM/512GB storage model





Pixel 6 specs list to expect





6.4" 90Hz 1080p flat display

Google Tensor processor with 2x 2.8GHz X1, 2x 2.25GHz A78, and 4x 1.8GHz A55 cores

Mali-G78 GPU

50MP Samsung GN1 sensor main camera

12MP Sony IMX386 sensor ultrawide camera

8MP selfie camera

4614mAh battery

Up to 8GB RAM/256GB storage model



Pixel 6 Pro camera quality to expect





As far as what will the new camera set bring to the Pixel 6 Pro, as the more interesting of the two models, look no further than the zoom, main and ultrawide picture and video samples below.





They are from a pre-production unit with non-final software, though, so don't judge too hard just yet. It's the first time Google is actually putting up-to-date camera hardware in a Pixel phone, periscope zoom included, so expect nothing less than greatness from the final retail units.









Main new Android 12 features





Material You design: smoother animations, theming, and new notification shade

Security and privacy: Privacy Dashboard for app permissions, Locked Folder

Navigation and control: facial gestures, TV remote

Fun: Android Auto games and media, new Gboard emojis

Assistant: recurring reminders voice request



