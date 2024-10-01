Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

Will Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition claim victory in October's flagship battle?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Xiaomi honor OnePlus Oppo
Flagship smartphones from Samsung and OnePlus displayed side by side.
October is gearing up to be a whirlwind of flagship smartphone launches! We are on the brink of an exciting month packed with new devices from Chinese manufacturers, and Samsung isn't sitting on the sidelines. The Korean tech giant is reportedly rolling out a Special Edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

If that launch happens as planned, we will witness a total of six flagship smartphones making their debut this month. The buzz suggests that October will showcase:

  • Honor Magic 7 series
  • vivo x200 series
  • Xiaomi 15 series
  • Oppo Find X8 series
  • OnePlus 13
  • Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition

With so many brands preparing to unveil their latest high-end smartphones, October is set to be a fierce battleground for attention. This makes me wonder: In the midst of all this excitement, will Samsung's latest foldable take the spotlight, or will the wave of new flagship phones steal the show?

What is special about Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition?



It is set to be the slimmest Galaxy Z Fold yet. This Special Edition is rumored to feature a larger 8-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch cover screen on the outside. When closed, it is expected to measure just 10.6 mm thick, while opening it reveals a sleek 4.9 mm profile.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Boost Mobile gets big 5G repreieve from the FCC
Boost Mobile gets big 5G repreieve from the FCC
iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score is out: Running in place
iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score is out: Running in place

Latest News

Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless