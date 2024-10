Will Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition claim victory in October's flagship battle?

Honor Magic 7 series

vivo x200 series

Xiaomi 15 series

Oppo Find X8 series

OnePlus 13

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition

What is special about Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition?





October is gearing up to be a whirlwind of flagship smartphone launches! We are on the brink of an exciting month packed with new devices from Chinese manufacturers, and Samsung isn't sitting on the sidelines. The Korean tech giant is reportedly rolling out a Special Edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 If that launch happens as planned, we will witness a total of six flagship smartphones making their debut this month. The buzz suggests that October will showcase:With so many brands preparing to unveil their latest high-end smartphones, October is set to be a fierce battleground for attention. This makes me wonder: In the midst of all this excitement, will Samsung's latest foldable take the spotlight, or will the wave of new flagship phones steal the show?It is set to be the slimmest Galaxy Z Fold yet. This Special Edition is rumored to feature a larger 8-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch cover screen on the outside. When closed, it is expected to measure just 10.6 mm thick, while opening it reveals a sleek 4.9 mm profile.