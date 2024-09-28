Subscribe to access exclusive content
First phone to score 3 million on AnTuTu has a very powerful SoC and will be unveiled soon

Android Processors
A box made to resemble a smartphone chipset has the words MediaTek Dimensity 9400 on it against a multi-colored background.
The Vivo X200 Pro is expected to be announced on October 14th. The device will be equipped with the powerful Dimensity 9400 application processor (AP). The latter will be comprised of one Cortex-X5 prime CPU core running as fast as 3.45GHz, three Cortex-X4 CPU cores, and four Cortex-A720 CPU cores.

The Dimensity 9400 AP also is expected to be equipped with over 30 billion transistors. In comparison, Apple's A17 Pro AP carries 19 billion transistors. The larger a chip's transistor count, the more powerful and energy efficient it is.  This AP is the follow-up to last year's Dimensity 9300 AP powerhouse which ran the Vivo X100 Pro. The Dimensity 9300 SoC generated over $1 billion in revenue for designer MediaTek.

A Vivo employee recently shared a screenshot of an AnTuTu benchmark result; with a tally of 3,007,853,, the Vivo X200 Pro became the first smartphone to achieve a score of over 3 million on the AnTuTu benchmarking app. The Oppo Find X8, also powered by the Dimensity 9400 chipset, fell somewhat short of a 3 million score as it rang up a tally of 2,880,558. This could indicate that Vivo has devised a better way for the X200 Pro to dissipate heat. Or, it could have its software better optimized than Oppo's device.

While the Dimensity 9400 AP sure looks like the processor to beat this year, its top rival, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (which might be called the Snapdragon 8 Elite) has yet to be run through AnTuTu. It has, however, been scored by Geekbench and a recent test showed a single-core score of 3,236 and a multi-core result of 10,049. That topped a Geekbench run for the Dimensity 9400 SoC that resulted in a single-core score of 2,889 points and a multi-core score of 8,833.

Screenshot of AnTuTu benchmark result for Vivo X200 Pro.
Thanks to the Dimensity 9400 AP, the Vivo X200 Pro is the first to hit 3 million on AnTuTu. | Image credit-Weibo

It is still early and adjustments can and will be made. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 won't be officially announced until Qualcomm holds the annual Snapdragon Summit late next month. MediaTek is expected to welcomes the Dimensity 9400 on November 1st. Both APs will be manufactured by TSMC using its second-generation 3nm process node (N3E).

AnTuTu is available from the App Store. Simply tap on this link. The benchmarking app was removed from the Google Play Store because of security reasons. Geekbench, on the other hand, is available for both platforms. You can install it on your iPhone by using this link to head to the App Store. Android users can install Geekbench by tapping on this link which will take them to the Play Store.
