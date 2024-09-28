First phone to score 3 million on AnTuTu has a very powerful SoC and will be unveiled soon

The Vivo X200 Pro is expected to be announced on October 14th. The device will be equipped with the powerful Dimensity 9400 application processor (AP). The latter will be comprised of one Cortex-X5 prime CPU core running as fast as 3.45GHz, three Cortex-X4 CPU cores, and four Cortex-A720 CPU cores.









A Vivo employee recently shared a screenshot of an AnTuTu benchmark result ; with a tally of 3,007,853,, the Vivo X200 Pro became the first smartphone to achieve a score of over 3 million on the AnTuTu benchmarking app. The Oppo Find X8, also powered by the Dimensity 9400 chipset, fell somewhat short of a 3 million score as it rang up a tally of 2,880,558. This could indicate that Vivo has devised a better way for the X200 Pro to dissipate heat. Or, it could have its software better optimized than Oppo's device.





While the Dimensity 9400 AP sure looks like the processor to beat this year, its top rival, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (which might be called the Snapdragon 8 Elite) has yet to be run through AnTuTu. It has, however, been scored by Geekbench and a recent test showed a single-core score of 3,236 and a multi-core result of 10,049. That topped a Geekbench run for the Dimensity 9400 SoC that resulted in a single-core score of 2,889 points and a multi-core score of 8,833.









It is still early and adjustments can and will be made. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 won't be officially announced until Qualcomm holds the annual Snapdragon Summit late next month. MediaTek is expected to welcomes the Dimensity 9400 on November 1st. Both APs will be manufactured by TSMC using its second-generation 3nm process node (N3E).



