OnePlus 13 could be rated higher than the iPhone 15, Galaxy S24, and Pixel 8 in one category









OnePlus 12 is fully protected from dust and water sprayed at low pressure. In other words, you could expect the OnePlus 12 to survive a sweat bath or a light rain. The IP 68 rating on flagship iPhone, Galaxy, and Pixel phones means that dust cannot enter these devices. Some of these flagship handsets can be submerged in fresh water to a maximum depth of 1.5 meters (which is almost five feet) for up to 30 minutes. The

Now that we've mentioned all of this background information, what does this have to do with the upcoming OnePlus 13? Sit back, relax, and we will explain. A post on Chinese social media site Weibo from a well-known leaker says that the OnePlus 13 will feature an Ingress Protection rating of either IP68 or IP69. If true, at IP69, the upcoming OnePlus handset could sport a higher water protection rating than the latest iPhone, Galaxy or Pixel models. Devices that have an IP69 rating can survive getting sprayed by high-pressure water jets under extreme conditions.









Besides moving from an IP65 to an IP68 or IP69 rating, the OnePlus 13 is also expected to return to a flat display. Previous rumors say that the OnePlus 13 will sport a 6.8-inch OLED 2K LTPO display with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 application processor (AP) under the hood. We might see a massive 6000mAh battery power the device with support for 100W charging.




