OnePlus 13 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor is faster than the iPhone 16 Pro Max

OnePlus is preparing to announce its 2024 flagship phone next month. Coincidentally, that is also when Qualcomm is preparing to demonstrate the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset for high-end phones during the 2024 Snapdragon Summit.

{utting two and two together, the OneP;us 13 may very well be one of the first phones announced with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processors, as has historically been the case with OnePlus flagships.

A tangential confirmation of those top-shelf specs comes in the form of a Geekbench database entry that lists the score of a OnePlus PJZ110 phone model number. Considering that one of the OnePlus 12 model versions carries a PJD110 internal code number, it wouldn't be far out to deduce that the PJZ110 handset is none other but its successor.

The other telltale sign, of course, is that it visited Geekbench carrying the yet-unreleased Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and the latest Android 15 on board and DCS snatched the benhcmarks score. 

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 benchmarks


Carrying two hardcore 4.32 GHz cores and six 3.53 GHz "efficient" cores, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is the second mobile processor that breaks the 4GHz peak clock speed barrier. The first announced is the A18 Pro, though Apple hasn't yet announced official clock speeds.

With single-core score of 3236 and multi-core score of 10049, however, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is an absolute beast of nature. Its results border on the single-core Geekbench scores of the Apple A18 Pro in the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and beat all the mutli-core scores out those, whether of the Apple A18/Pro, or the leaked Exynos 2500.


Even the latest and greatest Apple A18 Pro chipset of Apple, powering the iPhone 16 Pro Max, can't beat Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in the multi-core benchmark scores. That higher clock count really counts, but Qualcomm also makes Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 on the same second-gen 3nm production process that Apple tasks TSMC with for the A18 series of processors.

Its graphics subsystem has also developed leaps and bounds to the point where it now rivals or surpasses Apple's A-series of chipsets, bringing unprecedented power to Android handsets like the upcoming OnePlus 13 that will probably be as fast if not faster than Apple's 2024 iPhones.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

