OnePlus 13 once again rumored to sport a generous battery cell

Reputable leaker and tipster Digital Chat Station has some very exciting news for OnePlus fans, and the upcoming flagship from the company, the OnePlus 13. According to the leaker, the flagship will be powered by a larger battery. In fact, a much larger battery.

This info was in the rumors for a while now, but the post from Digital Chat Station comes and basically cements our belief about the OnePlus 13 battery.

Basically, the leaker says that the OnePlus 13 will come with a 6,100mAh or 6,200mAh battery. He didn't actually say which model he was referring to, but everything in his post points to the OnePlus 13. So yep, we're free to get excited about it. Previous rumors have also stated something similar, and in general, we were expecting the OnePlus 13 to rock at least a 6,000mAh battery.

The OnePlus 12 already had a generous battery: a 5,400mAh one. And it sure performed. OnePlus, however, is feeling even more gracious and that's very good. Having more battery on a flagship can never be a wrong move, especially when it doesn't add bulk or weight (which we hope won't happen).

The OnePlus 13 is to launch sometime this year, but it will most likely first launch in China, just like previous models. It is expected to make its global debut in January 2025. Keep in mind that nothing is confirmed as of yet.

Other specs that are in the rumor mill for the flagship phone are a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip (which will be announced sometime in October), a 2K 6.8-inch display, and probably 50W wireless charging support just like the OnePlus 12.

As for the cameras, you will most likely be getting three 50MP cameras with Hasselblad branding. The OnePlus 13 is rumored to come with improved water resistance -  either IP68 or IP69.

All of this has me thinking that the flagship market is coming alive again. For a couple of years, I felt things were getting boring with flagships and upgrades were... simply iterations.

But now Apple is rumored to bring some serious updates with the iPhone 16 Pro, Samsung is all fired-up with Galaxy AI and the upcoming foldables, and OnePlus is getting ready with a very powerful device. It seems things are getting interesting once again, and I'm here for it.
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

