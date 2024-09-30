Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak

Galaxy Z Fold 6: Free storage upgrade and up to $1,200 off Get your Z Fold 6 with 512GB of storage from Samsung, and you can save up to $1,200 with eligible phone trade-ins. But that's not all! You also have a free storage upgrade on Samsung ($120 value) for select colors. $1320 off (65%) Trade-in $699 99 $2019 99 Buy at Samsung





A Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in India appears a tad strange indeed, as the phone is said to only be sold in limited markets, and India certainly wasn't one of them, at least according to the rumors. The phone, however, has also just appeared in one of the markets it will definitely be sold in, South Korea, up for preorder at the local T Store already.





Looks like T-store (a Korean retailer) has updated the preorder dates for the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition, basically confirmed a late October launch. pic.twitter.com/2M4II9eae3 — sawtooth (@negativeonehero) September 30, 2024



It seems that the thinnest Galaxy Z Fold aka the Special Edition foldable of Samsung, will be up for preorder in the October 18–October 24 period, and will be released on October 25. This would mean with the Friday-to-Friday launch scheme, so we might see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition announced in the US about two weeks and change from now.





An October 18 Z Fold Special Edition announcement date jibes with the launch timeframe in recent rumors, too, so where there is smoke, there might be fire as well.



