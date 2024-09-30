Subscribe to access exclusive content
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak

By
0comments
Samsung
Samsung Z Fold Special Edition release and preorder date
The rumored thinnest Z Fold line phone seemingly exists indeed, and it will be released very soon. The so-called Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition device has appeared on the Samsung India site, though it seems to just be a placeholder for the regular Z Fold 6 in an online exclusive "special" crafted black color.

A Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in India appears a tad strange indeed, as the phone is said to only be sold in limited markets, and India certainly wasn't one of them, at least according to the rumors. The phone, however, has also just appeared in one of the markets it will definitely be sold in, South Korea, up for preorder at the local T Store already.


It seems that the thinnest Galaxy Z Fold aka the Special Edition foldable of Samsung, will be up for preorder in the October 18–October 24 period, and will be released on October 25. This would mean with the Friday-to-Friday launch scheme, so we might see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition announced in the US about two weeks and change from now.

An October 18 Z Fold Special Edition announcement date jibes with the launch timeframe in recent rumors, too, so where there is smoke, there might be fire as well.


The Special Edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to come with a larger, 8-inch inner display, and a 6.5-inch cover screen on the outside. It will reportedly clock in at 10.6 mm when closed, or at 4.9 mm thickness when open.

Thus, the thinnest Z Fold will actually be slightly thicker when closed than Google's Pixel 9 Fold Pro that Google deems to be the thinnest foldable phone in a weird flex, as that's only true in certain markets. In all other markets where the Honor Magic V3 will be sold, it will wipe the floor with both Google's, and Samsung's foldables in terms of design elegance.

Recommended Stories
Samsung reportedly tried to take on the likes of Honor, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Huawei or OnePlus by starting to develop a foldable phone that is as thin as theirs, but more durable. This turned out an impossible task, so it reportedly iced its plans to release a slimmer model of the venerable Galaxy Z Fold line, but then reconsidered, and it will indeed arrive in October.

When Samsung designed it, however, it may have dropped some of the features available in the Z Fold 6 in order to lower the production costs, and make the body thinner, like a display digitizer hence S Pen stylus support. What else does Samsung have in store for us with the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, though, will remain a mystery until October 18, it seems.
