Once again, the well-liked Lenovo Tab M11 drops to its Black Friday price on Amazon

The Lenovo Tab M11 bundle is 22% off at Amazon The Lenovo Tab M11 is a great choice at its current price on Amazon. The tablet sells along with the Lenovo Tab Plus and a folio case for 22% off, but keep in mind that Amazon says the MSRP is lower than it actually is. Would you like the slate to arrive on time for the holidays? In that case, we'd suggest ordering by December 21st. $46 off (22%) Buy at Amazon 4/128GB Lenovo Tab M11: Save 35% at Lenovo.com! Don't care for the added accessories? In that case, you can get the Lenovo Tab M11 alone. This buddy sells for 35% off at the official store in its larger storage configuration, offering more value for money. If you're planning on getting the Tab M11 on time for the holidays, we'd suggest ordering by December 21st. $70 off (35%) $129 99 $199 99 Buy at Lenovo

We've got exciting news for all tablet seekers on a budget! One of the best budget tablets , the Lenovo Tab M11, is back at its Black Friday price on Amazon. We're talking about a bundle promo that includes the Android 13 slate, a Lenovo Tab Pen, and a folio case, offered for 22% off at the e-commerce giant.In other words, you can once again buy this sweet bundle for roughly $160. We want to emphasize that while Amazon says the Tab M11's regular price is ~$206, the bundle actually costs roughly $230. And if you'd like it to arrive on time for the holidays, we'd suggest ordering by December 21st at the latest.Then again, not everyone wants a folio case and a stylus alongside their affordable entertainment companion. If you're among those, you might want to consider getting the Tab M11 alone. This one sells for $129.99 instead of $199.99 at the official Lenovo Store, saving you 33%.The Lenovo Tab M11 clearly can't deliver immense horsepower like the best tablets . However, the model is a pretty solid choice in the sub-$200 department. It sports an 11-inch WUXGA display with 90Hz refresh rates, offering respectable visuals. Keep in mind that, like most ultra-affordable options, this bad boy doesn't have supreme brightness levels and might be a bit dim for comfortable outdoor use.Featuring a MediaTek Helio G88 chip, the slate easily runs everyday tasks but is no performance beast. That means you can stream videos, browse the web, and handle light multitasking, though you probably won't enjoy top-notch performance with heavy workloads and super-demanding games. If you need more firepower, we'd suggest getting the Lenovo Tab Plus or the Galaxy Tab S9 FE instead.The budget Samsung tablet alternative isn't half bad on the battery life front, either. It offers up to 10 hours of video playback and features four speakers with Dolby Atmos support for enjoyable streaming. As for software support, the model gets Android 15 as a final OS upgrade, plus security patches until 2028.So, what do you think? Isn't this quite the package for only $160? If you agree, we'd suggest you act fast and take advantage of Amazon's relaunched Black Friday sale while it's still here.