Once again, the well-liked Lenovo Tab M11 drops to its Black Friday price on Amazon

The Lenovo Tab M11 bundle is 22% off at Amazon

The Lenovo Tab M11 is a great choice at its current price on Amazon. The tablet sells along with the Lenovo Tab Plus and a folio case for 22% off, but keep in mind that Amazon says the MSRP is lower than it actually is. Would you like the slate to arrive on time for the holidays? In that case, we'd suggest ordering by December 21st.