Once again, the well-liked Lenovo Tab M11 drops to its Black Friday price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We've got exciting news for all tablet seekers on a budget! One of the best budget tablets, the Lenovo Tab M11, is back at its Black Friday price on Amazon. We're talking about a bundle promo that includes the Android 13 slate, a Lenovo Tab Pen, and a folio case, offered for 22% off at the e-commerce giant.
In other words, you can once again buy this sweet bundle for roughly $160. We want to emphasize that while Amazon says the Tab M11's regular price is ~$206, the bundle actually costs roughly $230. And if you'd like it to arrive on time for the holidays, we'd suggest ordering by December 21st at the latest.
The Lenovo Tab M11 clearly can't deliver immense horsepower like the best tablets. However, the model is a pretty solid choice in the sub-$200 department. It sports an 11-inch WUXGA display with 90Hz refresh rates, offering respectable visuals. Keep in mind that, like most ultra-affordable options, this bad boy doesn't have supreme brightness levels and might be a bit dim for comfortable outdoor use.
The budget Samsung tablet alternative isn't half bad on the battery life front, either. It offers up to 10 hours of video playback and features four speakers with Dolby Atmos support for enjoyable streaming. As for software support, the model gets Android 15 as a final OS upgrade, plus security patches until 2028.
In other words, you can once again buy this sweet bundle for roughly $160. We want to emphasize that while Amazon says the Tab M11's regular price is ~$206, the bundle actually costs roughly $230. And if you'd like it to arrive on time for the holidays, we'd suggest ordering by December 21st at the latest.
Then again, not everyone wants a folio case and a stylus alongside their affordable entertainment companion. If you're among those, you might want to consider getting the Tab M11 alone. This one sells for $129.99 instead of $199.99 at the official Lenovo Store, saving you 33%.
The Lenovo Tab M11 clearly can't deliver immense horsepower like the best tablets. However, the model is a pretty solid choice in the sub-$200 department. It sports an 11-inch WUXGA display with 90Hz refresh rates, offering respectable visuals. Keep in mind that, like most ultra-affordable options, this bad boy doesn't have supreme brightness levels and might be a bit dim for comfortable outdoor use.
Featuring a MediaTek Helio G88 chip, the slate easily runs everyday tasks but is no performance beast. That means you can stream videos, browse the web, and handle light multitasking, though you probably won't enjoy top-notch performance with heavy workloads and super-demanding games. If you need more firepower, we'd suggest getting the Lenovo Tab Plus or the Galaxy Tab S9 FE instead.
The budget Samsung tablet alternative isn't half bad on the battery life front, either. It offers up to 10 hours of video playback and features four speakers with Dolby Atmos support for enjoyable streaming. As for software support, the model gets Android 15 as a final OS upgrade, plus security patches until 2028.
So, what do you think? Isn't this quite the package for only $160? If you agree, we'd suggest you act fast and take advantage of Amazon's relaunched Black Friday sale while it's still here.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
20 Dec, 2024Once again, the well-liked Lenovo Tab M11 drops to its Black Friday price on Amazon
18 Dec, 2024The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
16 Dec, 2024The greatest Lenovo Tab M11 deal ever has arrived just in time for Christmas Once again, the Lenovo Tab Plus becomes a hit at the official store
12 Dec, 2024Unprecedented deal makes the Lenovo Tab P12 cheaper than ever
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: