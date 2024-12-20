Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Once again, the well-liked Lenovo Tab M11 drops to its Black Friday price on Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Tab M11 along with Lenovo Tab Pen on a white background.
We've got exciting news for all tablet seekers on a budget! One of the best budget tablets, the Lenovo Tab M11, is back at its Black Friday price on Amazon. We're talking about a bundle promo that includes the Android 13 slate, a Lenovo Tab Pen, and a folio case, offered for 22% off at the e-commerce giant.

The Lenovo Tab M11 bundle is 22% off at Amazon

The Lenovo Tab M11 is a great choice at its current price on Amazon. The tablet sells along with the Lenovo Tab Plus and a folio case for 22% off, but keep in mind that Amazon says the MSRP is lower than it actually is. Would you like the slate to arrive on time for the holidays? In that case, we'd suggest ordering by December 21st.
$46 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

4/128GB Lenovo Tab M11: Save 35% at Lenovo.com!

Don't care for the added accessories? In that case, you can get the Lenovo Tab M11 alone. This buddy sells for 35% off at the official store in its larger storage configuration, offering more value for money. If you're planning on getting the Tab M11 on time for the holidays, we'd suggest ordering by December 21st.
$70 off (35%)
$129 99
$199 99
Buy at Lenovo

In other words, you can once again buy this sweet bundle for roughly $160. We want to emphasize that while Amazon says the Tab M11's regular price is ~$206, the bundle actually costs roughly $230. And if you'd like it to arrive on time for the holidays, we'd suggest ordering by December 21st at the latest.

Then again, not everyone wants a folio case and a stylus alongside their affordable entertainment companion. If you're among those, you might want to consider getting the Tab M11 alone. This one sells for $129.99 instead of $199.99 at the official Lenovo Store, saving you 33%.

The Lenovo Tab M11 clearly can't deliver immense horsepower like the best tablets. However, the model is a pretty solid choice in the sub-$200 department. It sports an 11-inch WUXGA display with 90Hz refresh rates, offering respectable visuals. Keep in mind that, like most ultra-affordable options, this bad boy doesn't have supreme brightness levels and might be a bit dim for comfortable outdoor use.

Featuring a MediaTek Helio G88 chip, the slate easily runs everyday tasks but is no performance beast. That means you can stream videos, browse the web, and handle light multitasking, though you probably won't enjoy top-notch performance with heavy workloads and super-demanding games. If you need more firepower, we'd suggest getting the Lenovo Tab Plus or the Galaxy Tab S9 FE instead.

The budget Samsung tablet alternative isn't half bad on the battery life front, either. It offers up to 10 hours of video playback and features four speakers with Dolby Atmos support for enjoyable streaming. As for software support, the model gets Android 15 as a final OS upgrade, plus security patches until 2028.

So, what do you think? Isn't this quite the package for only $160? If you agree, we'd suggest you act fast and take advantage of Amazon's relaunched Black Friday sale while it's still here.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Lenovo Tab - Deals History
68 stories
20 Dec, 2024
Once again, the well-liked Lenovo Tab M11 drops to its Black Friday price on Amazon
18 Dec, 2024
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
16 Dec, 2024
The greatest Lenovo Tab M11 deal ever has arrived just in time for Christmas Once again, the Lenovo Tab Plus becomes a hit at the official store
12 Dec, 2024
Unprecedented deal makes the Lenovo Tab P12 cheaper than ever
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones

Latest News

This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless