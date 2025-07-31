This Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deal is the kind of Wear OS bargain I wouldn’t pass up
$199 off a premium Wear OS smartwatch? Grab it at Amazon while it lasts.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As a deal editor, I'm always on the lookout for amazing deals. And when I found this epic Galaxy Watch 6 Classic promo on the 43mm model, I just couldn't keep it to myself. Amazon has slashed the price by half, making this Galaxy Watch absolutely irresistible.
Since this is an older model, it's naturally seen many discounts in the past. But hear this: I haven't noticed a 50% price drop since the beginning of May. That means this is a rare chance to save big on a really premium Wear OS device that still holds its own.
Of course, it's not just the looks that I like here. This bad boy sports all sorts of useful features, including workout tracking and continuous heart rate measurements.
Then again, I can't deny it's really the price that won me over. While the Watch 8 Classic can set you back nearly $500 in its Bluetooth-only variant, this buddy is currently going for just about $200. That's $200 off its ~$400 original price!
Overall, if I were to recommend a Wear OS smartwatch deal right now, this would definitely be it. Sure, it's not the most contemporary model, but it looks gorgeous and packs all sorts of features at half the price. Honestly, this is a deal you shouldn't ignore.
