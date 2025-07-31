$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

This Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deal is the kind of Wear OS bargain I wouldn’t pass up

$199 off a premium Wear OS smartwatch? Grab it at Amazon while it lasts.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic on a wooden table.
As a deal editor, I'm always on the lookout for amazing deals. And when I found this epic Galaxy Watch 6 Classic promo on the 43mm model, I just couldn't keep it to myself. Amazon has slashed the price by half, making this Galaxy Watch absolutely irresistible.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is $199 off at Amazon

$199 off (50%)
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has a beautiful design, features a rotating bezel, and it's now half off at Amazon. The promo is only available on the Bluetooth-only smartwatch in Silver. Also, it might not stay live for long, so act fast and save big while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon

Since this is an older model, it's naturally seen many discounts in the past. But hear this: I haven't noticed a 50% price drop since the beginning of May. That means this is a rare chance to save big on a really premium Wear OS device that still holds its own.

As Samsung fans probably know, the new Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is already here, but it offers an upgraded design that might not be everyone's cup of tea. In contrast, the Watch 6 Classic keeps things traditional — and that's a big plus in my book. Call me old-fashioned, but I'm all about smartwatches that look like, well, classics.

Of course, it's not just the looks that I like here. This bad boy sports all sorts of useful features, including workout tracking and continuous heart rate measurements.

I'm a casual workout person, so I don't really need the advanced stats of a Garmin watch. The truth is, this fella gives me all the fitness metrics I actually care about. You've got burned calories, personalized heart rate zones, auto workout tracking, and all the rest.

Then again, I can't deny it's really the price that won me over. While the Watch 8 Classic can set you back nearly $500 in its Bluetooth-only variant, this buddy is currently going for just about $200. That's $200 off its ~$400 original price!

Overall, if I were to recommend a Wear OS smartwatch deal right now, this would definitely be it. Sure, it's not the most contemporary model, but it looks gorgeous and packs all sorts of features at half the price. Honestly, this is a deal you shouldn't ignore.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 5

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 4

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
iPhone 17 release date: how soon is it coming?
iPhone 17 release date: how soon is it coming?
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Apple tries to sneak a disguised iPhone 17 Pro into the real world for testing
Apple tries to sneak a disguised iPhone 17 Pro into the real world for testing

Latest News

It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless