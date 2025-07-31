$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The premium JBL Tour Pro 3 pack tons of features and are 17% off right now

If you're after a pair of earbuds with premium features and a sub-$250 asking price, consider the JBL Tour Pro 3.

A profile of a woman wearing the JBL Tour Pro 3 in an outdoor setting.
Looking for a pair of premium earbuds that pack all sorts of fancy features, including a smart charging case? In that case, the JBL Tour Pro should be on your radar. These bad boys have many extras, including Auracast support through their case, plus you can currently save 17% on them at Amazon.

JBL Tour Pro 3: 17% off at Amazon

$50 off (17%)
The JBL Tour Pro 3 pack multiple features, including a highly functional smart charging case. They offer great ANC and long playtime, and the best part? You can now save 17% on them in two colors at Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

While they've been on sale many times before, they rarely get over 17% off their original price. So, if you've missed your previous chance to get these ~$300 earbuds with a sweet $50 discount, now's your chance to act.

These Pixel Buds Pro 2 rivals have a slightly larger-than-usual design. If you're looking for something ultra-small, you might want to seek elsewhere. But the design isn't a dealbreaker — in fact, they should fit nicely, remaining secure for hours on end. They offer excellent passive isolation, too.

How do they sound, though? These buddies deliver a mostly balanced audio of the box, with slight emphasis on bass. They boast superb timbre and immersive soundstage, so their audio response should easily satisfy most listeners.

To get the most out of these wireless earbuds, you might want to install the app. Among other things, it lets you control the ANC, use a 10-band EQ, find your case and earbuds, and even use them as a personal sound amplification device. This feature amplifies vocals, assisting users with limited hearing loss, which is particularly useful in noisy settings.

Factor in the smart charging case that gives your earbuds a whole new set of functionality and up to 44 hours of playtime (ANC off, charging case included), and you've got a fantastic audio companion.

At the end of the day, the JBL Tour Pro 3 really check a lot of boxes. And now that they're a bit more affordable, they're a much easier choice. Grab yours and save 17% at Amazon.

