Samsung Galaxy S24 announcement live blog: we're covering all Samsung Unpacked 2024 news

Okay, guys, the long-anticipated day has finally come! After months of extensive leaks and loads of eyebrow-raising rumors, the Galaxy S24 trio is about to be officially unveiled! The event is bound to start soon, and we expect to see the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the S24 Plus, and the vanilla S24 in their full glory.
We'll be reporting live here for you what happens during the event and the main points of the event, in case you're unable to watch it when the time comes. For now, we'll be sharing with you here things to be excited about for the S24 phones that we've heard from recent leaks and rumors. Also, if a last-minute leak shows up, we'll have it for you here as well!
Now, with a mere three hours left from the event, let's see what we can expect from the S24!
Iskra Petrova
Curious about the 'vanilla' Galaxy S24? Here's what we've heard so far
Renders of the Galaxy S24
Of course everyone is talking about the S24 Ultra. But what about the base S24? From leaks and rumors, we've heard the following new things the Galaxy S24 is expected to rock: an evolved design with flat sides, slimmer screen borders, a 6.2-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in most markets, 8 gigs of RAM, new camera processing (but same triple camera hardware), and a slightly bigger 4,000mAh battery.
Iskra Petrova
Galaxy Unpacked 2024 livestream will begin in less than three hours
In less than three hours, we're going to be watching the official unveiling of the trio. The event will be livestreamed on Samsung's official YouTube channel, while it's actually live in San Jose. We expect the flagships to be unveiled, and we're not expecting other devices, so no Buds or foldables this time around, just like any year. We're also going to see One UI 6.1 with Android 14 during the event, most likely.
Here's how to watch the event livestream, but if you can't watch it, stay with us as we'll report live here what is happening during the event, so you can browse through the most important things without watching the stream.
Iskra Petrova
A plethora of exciting Galaxy S24 colors seem to await us as well
This year, Samsung's taking things up a notch when it comes to colors, it seems. Leaks say we're going to see loads of different color options for the three phones. We expect the following colors for the S24 and S24+: Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Jade Green, Marble Gray, Onyx Black, Sandstone Orange, and Sapphire Blue. Keep in mind some of these are likely to be exclusive to Samsung.com buyers, so not all colors will be available for purchase at every retailer.
Leaked Galaxy S24 render in Cobalt Violet
For the Ultra, we expect colors like Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Yellow, and Titanium Violet, according to leaks.
Iskra Petrova
Back to the star of the show, the Galaxy S24 Ultra: expectations in a nutshell
According to leaks, Samsung has prepped quite a few exciting changes for its king flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. A new titanium design with Gorilla Glass Armor (likely a tougher successor to Gorilla Glass Victus 2) at the front and back are expected. Around the globe, buyers will enjoy the ultra-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Reportedly, we also expect a brighter display, allegedly capable of hitting 2,600 nits of peak brightness.
As usual, we'll most likely see 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. And as the cherry on top: new AI features and functionalities.
Iskra Petrova
Leak details the pre-order perks and bonuses for S24 European buyers
If this leak turns out to be true, in Austria (and likely in many other EU countries), getting a pre-order deal means a free storage upgrade. You could even be able to get a 1TB S24 Ultra at the price of the 512GB version. We don't have any leaks about the US perks as of yet, but Samsung is known to give very sweet deals to early buyers, so we expect things to be exciting for US buyers as well!
Iskra Petrova
A new design for the S24 Ultra is expected as well
Apart from the powerful chip and AI to make your life easier, we also expect to see a new design on the Ultra: Samsung seems to be ready to ditch the curves and have the Ultra with a completely flat screen, according to leaks. The most powerful device from the trio will also reportedly feature a titanium frame.
Leaked Galaxy S24 Ultra render shows the flat display that Samsung's decided to go for this time
Apart from that, we expect a new 5X telephoto instead of the 10X periscope for the Ultra, a brighter display, and new and gorgeous-looking colors. Stay with us as the event nears as we'll discuss more leaks and things to expect.
Galaxy Unpacked 2024: we'll be seeing the Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 Plus, S24 officially
Almost everything there is to be known about the flagship trio has somewhat been leaked online. Of course, Samsung may have managed to hide a surprise or two... or maybe not! We'll see! For now, we expect several note-worthy changes with the S24 phones.
Renders of the S24 devices
As usual, we expect the most powerful chip for 2024, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, to power the devices. There are some rumors the base S24 will have an Exynos 2400 internationally. We expect AI to be a key thing for the new Galaxy generation, and Samsung seems to have planned to make AI the center of attention this time.
