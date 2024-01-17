Samsung Galaxy S24 announcement live blog: we're covering all Samsung Unpacked 2024 news

Iskra Petrova Curious about the 'vanilla' Galaxy S24? Here's what we've heard so far



Of course everyone is talking about the S24 Ultra. But what about the base S24? From leaks and rumors, we've heard the following new things the Galaxy S24 is expected to rock: an evolved design with flat sides, slimmer screen borders, a 6.2-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in most markets, 8 gigs of RAM, new camera processing (but same triple camera hardware), and a slightly bigger 4,000mAh battery.



Iskra Petrova Galaxy Unpacked 2024 livestream will begin in less than three hours In less than three hours, we're going to be watching the official unveiling of the trio. The event will be livestreamed on Samsung's official YouTube channel, while it's actually live in San Jose. We expect the flagships to be unveiled, and we're not expecting other devices, so no Buds or foldables this time around, just like any year. We're also going to see One UI 6.1 with Android 14 during the event, most likely.





Here's how to watch the event livestream , but if you can't watch it, stay with us as we'll report live here what is happening during the event, so you can browse through the most important things without watching the stream.



Iskra Petrova A plethora of exciting Galaxy S24 colors seem to await us as well This year, Samsung's taking things up a notch when it comes to colors, it seems. Leaks say we're going to see loads of different color options for the three phones. We expect the following colors for the S24 and S24+: Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Jade Green, Marble Gray, Onyx Black, Sandstone Orange, and Sapphire Blue. Keep in mind some of these are likely to be exclusive to Samsung.com buyers, so not all colors will be available for purchase at every retailer.





For the Ultra, we expect colors like Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Yellow, and Titanium Violet, according to leaks.





Iskra Petrova Back to the star of the show, the Galaxy S24 Ultra: expectations in a nutshell According to leaks, Samsung has prepped quite a few exciting changes for its king flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. A new titanium design with Gorilla Glass Armor (likely a tougher successor to Gorilla Glass Victus 2) at the front and back are expected. Around the globe, buyers will enjoy the ultra-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Reportedly, we also expect a brighter display, allegedly capable of hitting 2,600 nits of peak brightness.



As usual, we'll most likely see 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. And as the cherry on top: new AI features and functionalities.





Iskra Petrova Leak details the pre-order perks and bonuses for S24 European buyers

We now have a new leak that showcases what the pre-order perks will be for the Galaxy S24 buyers in Europe



If this leak turns out to be true, in Austria (and likely in many other EU countries), getting a pre-order deal means a free storage upgrade. You could even be able to get a 1TB S24 Ultra at the price of the 512GB version. We don't have any leaks about the US perks as of yet, but Samsung is known to give very sweet deals to early buyers, so we expect things to be exciting for US buyers as well!





Iskra Petrova A new design for the S24 Ultra is expected as well

Apart from the powerful chip and AI to make your life easier, we also expect to see a new design on the Ultra: Samsung seems to be ready to ditch the curves and have the Ultra with a completely flat screen, according to leaks. The most powerful device from the trio will also reportedly feature a titanium frame.



Apart from that, we expect a new 5X telephoto instead of the 10X periscope for the Ultra, a brighter display, and new and gorgeous-looking colors. Stay with us as the event nears as we'll discuss more leaks and things to expect.





Also, Samsung itself has recently leaked the looks of the phones , and we're more than hyped to see them official!