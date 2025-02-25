GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Waiting for Samsung's first tri-fold foldable? You might be waiting a lot longer

Samsung Galaxy Z Series
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 opened in a person's hands.
Tipster now says that Samsung's tri-fold phone may not launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 in the summer.

Just as we were getting hyped about a potential tri-fold Galaxy - reportedly named the rather peculiar 'Galaxy G Fold' - and its rumored summer launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, a reputable tipster just hit us with a cold dose of reality.

Leaker Max Jambor now claims on X that Samsung's triple foldable phone may not launch together with the company's other foldables, contrary to the recent report coming from South Korea about a potentially crowded Unpacked event. Jambor claims instead we'll see the G Fold, or whatever Samsung ends up naming this revolutionary device, at a "later point in time".

The tipster doesn't unfortunately specify when we should expect this Huawei Mate XT rival. However, we can suppose that we might have to wait at least six more months for the exciting phone. Samsung usually launches its FE series and flagship tablets during September or October, so this rumored tri-fold device may join those instead.



This news comes as a huge disappointment for Sammy fans (if true, that is) given how we've all been craving some real innovation in the phone market. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are looking more and more like an iterative update despite some rumors claiming we may see notable upgrades. Samsung fans were also underwhelmed by the Galaxy S25 series...

But back to the 'G Fold'. Previous leaks have stated that the tri-fold foldable by Samsung may offer two in-folding hinges, unlike the Huawei Mate XT. The Huawei wonderphone has one in-folding hinge and one out-folding hinge, which makes for the unique Z-like shape it has.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy G Fold (If I were Samsung, I'd definitely go for a name with more wow factor - just saying) is said to have a 6.49-inch cover screen. Unfolding the device may lead you to a big 9.96-inch display, almost like a tablet.

The tri-fold device is expected to be one expensive phone. Unlike Huawei's take on triple-fold abilities, Samsung's approach may use two screens. This would ensure the device's durability, but also may make it first, more expensive, and second, heavier. Not that the Huawei device is affordable or light, for that matter.

Nevertheless, we may still see a teaser about Samsung's tri-fold during the summer Unpacked, so not all hope is gone. We also have the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge to look forward to (reportedly coming sometime in April), so the first half of 2025 is definitely not left without excitement.
