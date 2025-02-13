Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Samsung's first tri-fold device could have one big thing in common with the Galaxy Z Fold 7

By
0comments
Samsung Android Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cover screen
Like them or not, triple-folding mobile devices are slowly but steadily taking off, as Samsung is widely expected to both follow Huawei's example and do its own thing soon with a Mate XT alternative of sorts. This first-of-a-kind Galaxy product has not been seen in the flesh just yet, but a number of very credible recent rumors have certainly helped those interested in it paint a potentially accurate mental picture of a pretty exciting design.

The latest prediction from one of the most well-connected industry insiders out there adds an interesting detail to that image you might have in your head right now that you probably didn't realize or thought about much until today.

The Galaxy G Fold and Z Fold 7 will look very similar... from a certain angle


No, that product name is definitely not etched in stone at the moment. But in lack of a better and more credible one, I'll tentatively refer to Samsung's first-ever tri-fold phone as the Galaxy G Fold rather than constantly use the annoying "first tri-fold device" label.

With that little detail out of the way, let's talk some numbers. For instance, what do you think of 6.49? That's not a very round number, which doesn't give it the nicest possible ring, but according to the almost always accurate Ross Young (via SamMobile), that's the exact cover screen size of the upcoming "G Fold."


What's intriguing (and perhaps a bit surprising) is that Young also expects this year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 to come with a 6.49-inch secondary display, which would represent a nice little jump from the Z Fold 6's 6.3-inch cover screen. At the same time, it's certainly important to point out that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition sports a secondary panel with a diagonal of, you guessed it, 6.49 inches (which is predictably advertised as a 6.5-inch display), and with the global Z Fold 7 likely to borrow so many specs and features from that regional product, today's news shouldn't be that shocking.

Still, it seems a bit unwise for Samsung to make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy G Fold look virtually identical... from this particular standpoint, especially if the latter device will cost a lot more than the former, which is all but certain already.

The Galaxy G Fold will hold a major advantage over the Huawei Mate XT


If you're wondering how the G Fold's 6.49-inch cover display might compare with the world's first tri-fold smartphone, the short answer is... it won't. That's because the two devices are fundamentally different in their execution, as the Mate XT employs a single massive 10.2-inch screen that folds both inward and outward, thus having one 6.4-inch section exposed at all times.

In contrast, Samsung will reportedly use two panels for the Galaxy G Fold instead of just one, with the primary screen folding inward twice and thus being protected against outside harm when not in use.

That's expected to greatly benefit both the product's overall durability and functionality (especially if the rumors about the main display coming in at around 10 inches also prove accurate), but on the not so bright side of things, two separate screens could increase both the G Fold's price and weight compared to the Huawei Mate XT (which is not exactly an affordable featherweight either).

The Galaxy G Fold obviously doesn't have a release date attached to its name yet (or a plausible name to begin with), but an official announcement alongside the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 sometime in the summer is definitely possible.
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message
One UI 7.0: Samsung's Sally Sheds Light on AI Features and Development Process
Galaxy S25 camera is spoiling beautiful photos and it's driving users crazy
Oneplus open 2 delayed: Company confirms no foldable phone in 2025
Here's how to get one of the hottest Android flagships for hundreds of dollars less – if you're willing to take the risk
Apple's latest "smaller" announcement could actually be its new big cash cow
Apple is in trouble in Germany over iOS privacy feature
