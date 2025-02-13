Samsung's first tri-fold device could have one big thing in common with the Galaxy Z Fold 7





The latest prediction from one of the most well-connected industry insiders out there adds an interesting detail to that image you might have in your head right now that you probably didn't realize or thought about much until today.

The Galaxy G Fold and Z Fold 7 will look very similar... from a certain angle





No, that product name is definitely not etched in stone at the moment. But in lack of a better and more credible one, I'll tentatively refer to Samsung's first-ever tri-fold phone as the Galaxy G Fold rather than constantly use the annoying "first tri-fold device" label.





With that little detail out of the way, let's talk some numbers. For instance, what do you think of 6.49? That's not a very round number, which doesn't give it the nicest possible ring, but according to the almost always accurate Ross Young via SamMobile ), that's the exact cover screen size of the upcoming "G Fold."





Z Fold 7 likely to borrow so many specs and features from that regional product, today's news shouldn't be that shocking. What's intriguing (and perhaps a bit surprising) is that Young also expects this year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 to come with a 6.49-inch secondary display, which would represent a nice little jump from the Z Fold 6 's 6.3-inch cover screen. At the same time, it's certainly important to point out that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition sports a secondary panel with a diagonal of, you guessed it, 6.49 inches (which is predictably advertised as a 6.5-inch display), and with the globallikely to borrow so many specs and features from that regional product, today's news shouldn't be that shocking.





Still, it seems a bit unwise for Samsung to make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy G Fold look virtually identical... from this particular standpoint, especially if the latter device will cost a lot more than the former, which is all but certain already.

The Galaxy G Fold will hold a major advantage over the Huawei Mate XT





If you're wondering how the G Fold's 6.49-inch cover display might compare with the world's first tri-fold smartphone , the short answer is... it won't. That's because the two devices are fundamentally different in their execution, as the Mate XT employs a single massive 10.2-inch screen that folds both inward and outward, thus having one 6.4-inch section exposed at all times.





In contrast, Samsung will reportedly use two panels for the Galaxy G Fold instead of just one, with the primary screen folding inward twice and thus being protected against outside harm when not in use.



That's expected to greatly benefit both the product's overall durability and functionality (especially if the rumors about the main display coming in at around 10 inches also prove accurate), but on the not so bright side of things, two separate screens could increase both the G Fold's price and weight compared to the Huawei Mate XT (which is not exactly an affordable featherweight either).





Z Fold 7 and The Galaxy G Fold obviously doesn't have a release date attached to its name yet (or a plausible name to begin with), but an official announcement alongside theand Z Flip 7 sometime in the summer is definitely possible.