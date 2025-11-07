Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Google's new Fitbit Labs features could spot early health warnings before you even notice

Your Pixel Watch could soon spot high blood pressure and unusual health changes.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Google Wearables Google Pixel
Google's new Fitbit Labs features could spot early health warnings before you even notice
Google is now testing more features with Fitbit Labs: Unusual Trend Detection and Hypertension Study Lab are now in the process of testing to come to future smartwatches. 

Fitbit Labs tests two new health-related features for your Pixel Watch


The Fitbit Hypertension Lab is going to use Pixel Watch data and try to identify signs of high blood pressure. The lab is currently available for the Pixel Watch 3, and curiously enough, this year's wearable is excluded from the tests at this point.

At the moment, the company is looking for up to 10,000 eligible participants who will wear their Google Pixel Watch 3 as they normally would for 180 days. The participants have to be in the U.S.

Apparently, some of the users participating in the study will be sent an Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring cuff to wear for 24 hours. Also, they are going to get a $25 gift card as compensation upon return. 

Google underlines that there may be a slight and temporary change in your smartwatch's battery life. Still, the company says it should last for a full day on a single charge despite this change.

If you wish to participate, you can open the Fitbit Labs page on Android and follow the instructions. 

It seems that this study is going to be used to presumably enable hypertension notifications for the Pixel Watch, a useful health-related feature that Apple recently introduced on the Apple Watch. 


Meanwhile, another new Fitbit Lab is focused on offering you a heads-up warning if something in your health metrics looks different. For example, this may allow you to log possible causes and symptoms, and provide you with tips for rest and recovery. On top of that, the feature should also notify you when your metrics return to your typical patterns. 

Google's hypertension study and the competition


Apple began offering Hypertension notifications this year. The feature is supported on Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 and later models. When you set it up, it records data for 30 days, and after that, your Apple Watch can alert you if you may be experiencing hypertension. 

However, this is not blood pressure monitoring, just notifications if the timepiece suspects you may be having hypertension. 

Recommended Stories

It's possible that Google is also working on such a feature with Fitbit Labs. Meanwhile, Samsung has been offering blood pressure monitoring with some Galaxy Watch models. It needs to be calibrated with a traditional blood pressure measuring device, though. 

It's important to note that none of these smartwatch health features should be taken as seriously as you would take a medical device. After all, smartwatches are not medical devices, and all these companies make sure to remind their users of that. 

Would you trust your smartwatch to warn you about health issues?

Vote View Result

Give me health features on smartwatches


I like the fact that Google is working on a hypertension feature and also on the feature that would notify you and give you tips if something in your metrics isn't as usual. These are all great features that can be useful for you if you want to monitor your health a bit better and also make sure you're taking care of your body. 

Of course, I don't take smartwatch health data as medical data, but it helps orient you on what you may improve in order to achieve better health and general wellness. I also find sleep monitoring on smartwatches a good idea, because sometimes, I get distracted by life in general, and I don't pay that much attention to these things.

So, I'm all for new features and improvements for all smartwatches in terms of offering us more health and wellness-related features. So kudos to Google for working on these two.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 11

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 5

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
At $349 off, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra becomes a top pick for those who don’t want to overspend
At $349 off, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra becomes a top pick for those who don’t want to overspend
Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Another phone brand steps in the US, roll out the red carpet
Another phone brand steps in the US, roll out the red carpet
Check out the new UI, ringtones, alarms and notification sounds for your Pixel
Check out the new UI, ringtones, alarms and notification sounds for your Pixel

Latest News

Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Miss me with that slim phones trend, here's the world's first tablet with a built-in projector
Miss me with that slim phones trend, here's the world's first tablet with a built-in projector
Apple keeps making the iPad Pro faster, but not better
Apple keeps making the iPad Pro faster, but not better
Black Friday AirPods deals: 5 offers to splurge on ahead of the event
Black Friday AirPods deals: 5 offers to splurge on ahead of the event
Samsung is all over the place with the Galaxy S26: good ol' confusion strategy or just chaos?
Samsung is all over the place with the Galaxy S26: good ol' confusion strategy or just chaos?
Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE watch becomes even harder to beat at a new record low price
Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE watch becomes even harder to beat at a new record low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless