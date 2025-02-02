Samsung's upcoming tri-fold device is expected to be given this name
The Huawei Mate XT is shown with the device open exposing tyhe internal 10.2-inch display. | Image credit-PhoneArena
Last year Huawei stunned the smartphone world by introducing a pricey phone that carried a price tag equivalent of nearly $3,000. This device, the Huawei Mate XT, is a tri-fold foldable handset that when fully opens becomes a 10.2-inch tablet with a 2232 x 3184 resolution. Fairly quickly rumors popped up about Samsung creating its own tri-fold device. The manufacturer has been testing alternative displays for years so it was no surprise that Sammy was rumored to be working on its own tri-fold phone.
At the recent Unpacked event last month that unveiled the Galaxy S25 series, a road map for the summer Unpacked event appeared to show a tri-fold phone along with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, a mixed reality headset, and a pair of smart glasses. And now we might have a name for the upcoming device. According to a blog post on Naver by leaker yeux1122, the tri-fold Samsung phone will be given the Samsung Galaxy G Fold moniker.
The device will fold on both sides and the phone will measure 9.96 inches wide and 6.54 inches high. The leaker says that the Galaxy G Fold will weigh about the same 298 grams or 10.51 ounces as Huawei's Mate XT. That is 36.7% heavier than the 218 grams or 7.69 ounces that the Galaxy S25 Ultra weighs in at. The Galaxy G Fold is also expected to be 31.3% heavier than the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apple's top-of-the-line flagship weighs 227 grams or 7.99 ounces.
During last month's Unpacked event, the Galaxy G Fold was shown on a road map. | Image credit-SamMobile
The Galaxy G Fold will close inwards from both the left and right side giving the large internal screen some protection when the phone is closed. The back of the phone could feature a smaller cover display to allow a user to access the device without having to open it fully. This design could tack on less than a millimeter in thickness to the phone.
As for pricing, there's no question that this is going to be an expensive phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 was priced at $1,899.99 for 256GB at launch although there are usually enough deals floating around to reduce the price you'll pay. If we had to take a guess about the price of the Galaxy G Fold, we'd look for an MSRP somewhere between $2,500 and $3,000. Yes, that's a pretty wide spread but we are trying to price a device that has yet to be unveiled based on the retail pricing of a similar model available only in China.
