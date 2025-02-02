Samsung's upcoming tri-fold device is expected to be given this name

The Huawei Mate XT is shown with the device open exposing tyhe internal 10.2-inch display. | Image credit-PhoneArena











The device will fold on both sides and the phone will measure 9.96 inches wide and 6.54 inches high. The leaker says that the Galaxy G Fold will weigh about the same 298 grams or 10.51 ounces as Huawei's Mate XT. That is 36.7% heavier than the 218 grams or 7.69 ounces that the Galaxy S25 Ultra weighs in at. The Galaxy G Fold is also expected to be 31.3% heavier than the iPhone 16 Pro Max . Apple's top-of-the-line flagship weighs 227 grams or 7.99 ounces.









The Galaxy G Fold will close inwards from both the left and right side giving the large internal screen some protection when the phone is closed. The back of the phone could feature a smaller cover display to allow a user to access the device without having to open it fully. This design could tack on less than a millimeter in thickness to the phone.



