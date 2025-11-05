Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Another phone brand steps in the US, roll out the red carpet

Fairphone is all about repairability.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android
Several Fairphone units on a white drop.
About 90% of Fairphone models are sold in the US through mobile operators, but that's about to change. The Dutch company is launching its repairable headphones in the US first, laying the foundation for a later smartphone debut.

The company sees a rising demand for devices that consumers can fix themselves as new right-to-repair rules spread across the country.

The Fairphone strategy




Fairphone is launching its modular, repair-friendly headphones in the US and preparing to offer its smartphones next. Chief executive Raymond van Eck says to Reuters that the company views the US as a promising market as more states pass right-to-repair laws and consumers increasingly reject disposable electronics.

He said Fairphone's strategy is designed to adapt to shifting trade conditions, noting that tariffs may change frequently but demand for repairable devices in the US remains clear.

Our strategy is built for uncertainty. The tariffs weather may change daily, but the demand signal in the U.S. is clear. Right-to-repair legislation is advancing nationwide, creating a new opportunity for us.
– Raymond van Eck, Fairphone CEO, November 2025


Although the company builds its products in China like much of the industry, it claims to maintain a focus on ethical sourcing, traceability across its supply chain, and sustainability initiatives that span everything from mining to semiconductor components.

Fairphone recorded a 61% year-over-year revenue increase in the third quarter of 2025, with device sales rising 61%, audio products up 41%, and spare parts up 41%. It aims to sell at least as many audio units in the US this year as it did in Europe last year, though it has not shared specific targets. A 34% tariff currently applies to its hardware in the US.

Their Fairphone 6 offers eight years of support, a five-year warranty, and guaranteed spare parts through 2033. In the US, Fairphone will debut through Amazon as its initial distribution partner before expanding into carrier channels, a critical step given that more than 90% of phones in the country are sold through mobile operators.

Right-to-repair


Right-to-repair has shifted from a niche movement into mainstream policy in the US. With several states enacting new repair laws, the market is beginning to favor devices designed to last. That creates an opening for companies like Fairphone that prioritize modular designs, replaceable components, and transparency about sourcing.

Recommended Stories

The company is hitting the US right as more people are tired of pricey upgrades and devices that are locked down and hard to fix. By showing up now, it could push the big phone makers to keep phones supported longer, make repairs easier, and rethink how long their devices are meant to last.

Would you get a Fairphone?

Vote View Result

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 5

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
It's hard to believe, but the Exynos 2600 AP reportedly benchmarks at Apple M5 levels
It's hard to believe, but the Exynos 2600 AP reportedly benchmarks at Apple M5 levels
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Galaxy S26 Ultra's Snapdragon woes could hurt sales as Exynos struggles are real
Galaxy S26 Ultra's Snapdragon woes could hurt sales as Exynos struggles are real

Latest News

This Razr+ (2024) deal is insane — grab $800 in total savings
This Razr+ (2024) deal is insane — grab $800 in total savings
The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is way too cheap to wait until Black Friday
The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is way too cheap to wait until Black Friday
Galaxy S25+ just dropped by $150 on Amazon
Galaxy S25+ just dropped by $150 on Amazon
EcoFlow's Delta 3 Classic plunges to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday
EcoFlow's Delta 3 Classic plunges to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday
Google Maps' new live lane guidance helps users safely exit a highway
Google Maps' new live lane guidance helps users safely exit a highway
Leaker shows us how Galaxy S26 Ultra will look next to S25 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max
Leaker shows us how Galaxy S26 Ultra will look next to S25 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless