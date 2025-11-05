Another phone brand steps in the US, roll out the red carpet
Fairphone is all about repairability.
About 90% of Fairphone models are sold in the US through mobile operators, but that's about to change. The Dutch company is launching its repairable headphones in the US first, laying the foundation for a later smartphone debut.
The company sees a rising demand for devices that consumers can fix themselves as new right-to-repair rules spread across the country.
Fairphone is launching its modular, repair-friendly headphones in the US and preparing to offer its smartphones next. Chief executive Raymond van Eck says to Reuters that the company views the US as a promising market as more states pass right-to-repair laws and consumers increasingly reject disposable electronics.
Although the company builds its products in China like much of the industry, it claims to maintain a focus on ethical sourcing, traceability across its supply chain, and sustainability initiatives that span everything from mining to semiconductor components.
Their Fairphone 6 offers eight years of support, a five-year warranty, and guaranteed spare parts through 2033. In the US, Fairphone will debut through Amazon as its initial distribution partner before expanding into carrier channels, a critical step given that more than 90% of phones in the country are sold through mobile operators.
Right-to-repair has shifted from a niche movement into mainstream policy in the US. With several states enacting new repair laws, the market is beginning to favor devices designed to last. That creates an opening for companies like Fairphone that prioritize modular designs, replaceable components, and transparency about sourcing.
The company is hitting the US right as more people are tired of pricey upgrades and devices that are locked down and hard to fix. By showing up now, it could push the big phone makers to keep phones supported longer, make repairs easier, and rethink how long their devices are meant to last.
The Fairphone strategy
The Fairphone 6. | Image by Fairphone
He said Fairphone's strategy is designed to adapt to shifting trade conditions, noting that tariffs may change frequently but demand for repairable devices in the US remains clear.
Our strategy is built for uncertainty. The tariffs weather may change daily, but the demand signal in the U.S. is clear. Right-to-repair legislation is advancing nationwide, creating a new opportunity for us.
Fairphone recorded a 61% year-over-year revenue increase in the third quarter of 2025, with device sales rising 61%, audio products up 41%, and spare parts up 41%. It aims to sell at least as many audio units in the US this year as it did in Europe last year, though it has not shared specific targets. A 34% tariff currently applies to its hardware in the US.
Right-to-repair
