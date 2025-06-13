Verizon is throwing everything at you to switch – iPhone 16 Pro, Galaxy S25, Pixel 9… you choose it

Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Picking the right carrier is never easy – each one has its own strengths and trade-offs, as we've seen time and time again. But every once in a while, T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon drop promos that are clearly meant to get your attention. Right now, Verizon is stepping up with a big bundle offer that includes a smartphone, smartwatch, tablet and even home internet perks – all designed to win you over.

The offer is open to both new and existing Verizon customers on any myPlan. All you have to do is trade in an eligible phone and you can grab a full set of flagship devices – a phone, tablet and smartwatch – with up to $2,000 in total value. You get to choose from these bundles:


These are all top-tier flagship phones, so there is plenty of value here – but like always, the devil's in the details – you don't want to get hit with surprise fees or feel let down by the terms.

Take the iPhone 16 Pro offer, for example. It is only available for the 128 GB storage option and while Verizon says the phone can be "free," what actually happens is you pay $999.99 over three years and Verizon gives you $1,000 in promo credits, also spread out over the same period. That nets out to free, sure – but only if you add or upgrade a line on one of Verizon's unlimited plans (starting at $65/month with Auto Pay, not including taxes/fees).



And to qualify, your trade-in needs to be a phone from Apple, Samsung, Google or Motorola. If you are upgrading, it has to have been active on your account for at least 60 days. For the Apple Watch or iPad, you can get up to $499.99 off, again via monthly credits, when you add a new line to an eligible plan that starts at $20/month with Auto Pay. The same setup goes for the Galaxy phone and the Pixel phone bundles.

Also important: these promos come with 0% APR, but if you cancel your line or switch to an ineligible plan before the 36 months are up, the credits stop and you'll have to cover whatever balance is left.

Verizon is also keeping things competitive with a few extras – like a 3-year price guarantee on myPlan and myHome network plans and free satellite texting. Just note that the price lock only covers the base monthly rate.

Ok, outside of the bundles, if you've been thinking about switching up your home internet, Verizon's got another limited-time deal running. Sign up for select plans and you'll get an Amazon gift card, depending on the one you pick:

  • 5G Home Plus / LTE Home Plus: $200 Amazon Gift Card
  • 5G Home / LTE Home: $100 Amazon Gift Card
  • Fios 2 Gig / Fios 1 Gig: $200 Amazon Gift Card
  • Fios 300 Mbps / 500 Mbps: $100 Amazon Gift Card

And on top of that, if you go for 5G Home Plus, LTE Home Plus, or either 1 Gig or 2 Gig Fios, you also get a bonus freebie. You can choose from $400 off Samsung products when you spend $799+ at Best Buy or a JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Essential speaker.
 
Verizon's price lock applies to home internet plans too – up to five years, depending on which plan you pick – and if you are already on myPlan, you can save another $15/month by bundling both services.

So yeah, whether you're shopping for a phone, internet, or the whole package, Verizon's latest promo is definitely stacked. Just make sure to double-check the requirements, especially if you're thinking of sticking around for the full three years. 

And if you're still weighing your carrier options, we've got comparisons between T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon to help you figure out which one fits your needs best:

