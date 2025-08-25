Inside Verizon's big hiring push: salaries you might not expect, here's the $$$ numbers

Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Verizon has roughly 1,400 full-time job openings posted on its careers site.

Verizon is quietly reshaping its workforce as it expands its fiber and wireless networks, and the paychecks on offer may surprise you. Some tech employees are earning well into six figures, with certain senior roles climbing close to $291,000 a year. Does that sound like the proper job for you?

Being one of the largest wireless providers in the US, Verizon is navigating a fiercely competitive market shaped by rivals AT&T and T-Mobile, along with smaller carriers offering low-cost alternatives. To stay ahead, Verizon is not only investing heavily in its network but also hiring aggressively to bring in technical talent across data science, engineering, and software development, a new BI report shows.

As AI transitions from centralized training to widespread real-time application, compute power at the network edge becomes essential.

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg at a July earnings call, 2025

Recent government filings reveal that Verizon sought 332 workers through the H-1B visa program during the first three quarters of this reporting year, a notable jump from roughly 200 in each of the prior two years. These applications, which cover roles ranging from IT project managers to principal engineers, provide a rare look into what the company is willing to pay its specialists.

By comparison, AT&T applied for more than 345 visa-based hires in just the first half of the year.

The numbers shed light on Verizon's pay scale. Data scientists see salaries starting around $141,000, while senior engineers in AI and data architecture can earn more than $187,000. IT project managers and program leads take home between $144,000 and $210,000. Software developers in senior roles approach $222,000, and senior directors in strategy and operations climb as high as $291,000.

Software developers at Verizon can earn ~$222,000, as the report states:

  • Senior Engineer, Full Stack: $116,920 to $164,992
  • Senior Engineer, Software Development: $122,767 to $164,029
  • Senior Engineer, Systems Engineering: $142,370 to $150,119
  • Principal Engineer, Full Stack: $122,252 to $176,800
  • Principal Engineer, Software Development: $133,932 to $221,974

As of August 21, Verizon listed around 1,400 full-time openings on its careers page, including 145 in corporate and technology roles. Many positions are concentrated in Texas, New Jersey, and Florida, with others scattered nationwide.

These pay levels, benchmarked against industry averages, hint at where Verizon is placing its bets: high-value talent capable of supporting network growth and preparing for the rising demands of streaming, gaming, and AI.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless