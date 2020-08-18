Verizon to offer LG Velvet 5G UW starting on August 21st

Verizon announced today that the LG Velvet 5G UW is coming to the nation's largest carrier this Friday, August 21st. The handset will support both Verizon's nationwide 5G network (coming this year) and its faster mmWave driven 5G Ultra Wideband signals (which explains the 5G UW part of the handset's name).







The LG Velvet 5G UW carries a 6.8-inch P-OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460. That creates an aspect ratio of 20.5:9 giving movies a nice cinematic look in landscape mode. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 765G and there is 6GB of memory inside along with 128GB of internal storage. On the back panel, you'll find a 48MP camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. The phone also features stereo speakers and an earphone jack. The 4300mAh battery will keep you going for more than a day of normal smartphone use, and Android 10 is pre-installed.









Verizon has an exclusive Aurora Red color option for the LG Velvet 5G UW. And speaking of red, "Big Red" is pricing the device at $699.99 or 24 monthly payments of $29.17 using Verizon Device Payment. For a limited time, you can purchase the handset for only $10 a month with the addition of a new line using one of the Premium Unlimited plans (Above, Beyond, Do, Play, and Get).





If you're an existing Verizon subscriber with an upgrade to burn, you will be guaranteed a minimum of $350 on a trade-in with a couple of caveats. The plan currently subscribed to must be a Premium Unlimited one (Above, Beyond, Do, Play, Get) and the device being traded-in must be in working condition. The discount awarded for a trade will be received via 24 monthly bill credits.