Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
Verizon LG Android 5G

Verizon to offer LG Velvet 5G UW starting on August 21st

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Aug 18, 2020, 12:07 PM
Verizon to offer LG Velvet 5G UW starting on August 21st
Verizon announced today that the LG Velvet 5G UW is coming to the nation's largest carrier this Friday, August 21st. The handset will support both Verizon's nationwide 5G network (coming this year) and its faster mmWave driven 5G Ultra Wideband signals (which explains the 5G UW part of the handset's name).

The LG Velvet 5G UW carries a 6.8-inch P-OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460. That creates an aspect ratio of 20.5:9 giving movies a nice cinematic look in landscape mode. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 765G and there is 6GB of memory inside along with 128GB of internal storage. On the back panel, you'll find a 48MP camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. The phone also features stereo speakers and an earphone jack. The 4300mAh battery will keep you going for more than a day of normal smartphone use, and Android 10 is pre-installed.


Verizon has an exclusive Aurora Red color option for the LG Velvet 5G UW. And speaking of red, "Big Red" is pricing the device at $699.99 or 24 monthly payments of $29.17 using Verizon Device Payment. For a limited time, you can purchase the handset for only $10 a month with the addition of a new line using one of the Premium Unlimited plans (Above, Beyond, Do, Play, and Get).

If you're an existing Verizon subscriber with an upgrade to burn, you will be guaranteed a minimum of $350 on a trade-in with a couple of caveats. The plan currently subscribed to must be a Premium Unlimited one (Above, Beyond, Do, Play, Get) and the device being traded-in must be in working condition. The discount awarded for a trade will be received via 24 monthly bill credits.

Related phones

Velvet
LG Velvet View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$945 Velvet on
  • Display 6.8 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Note 10+ vs S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: camera comparison
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Review
Popular stories
The Galaxy S20 will get Android 11 first, as Samsung commits to 3 years of updates for these phones
Popular stories
The LG Velvet focuses on what matters to be the best phone for you

Popular stories

Popular stories
After Apple, Google kicks out the Fortnite app, too, and gets sued by Epic
Popular stories
Latest Surface Duo leak reveals price, shows off design & accessories
Popular stories
Google Phone app (beta) now available for some more non-Pixel and Android One phones
Popular stories
Samsung allegedly says fog inside the Galaxy Note 20's camera is normal
Popular stories
Samsung reportedly drops feature from 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) because it can't top Apple's version
Popular stories
Google's Pixel 5 chip and memory seemingly confirmed by an AI benchmark

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless