Verizon to offer LG Velvet 5G UW starting on August 21st
Verizon announced today that the LG Velvet 5G UW is coming to the nation's largest carrier this Friday, August 21st. The handset will support both Verizon's nationwide 5G network (coming this year) and its faster mmWave driven 5G Ultra Wideband signals (which explains the 5G UW part of the handset's name).
Verizon has an exclusive Aurora Red color option for the LG Velvet 5G UW. And speaking of red, "Big Red" is pricing the device at $699.99 or 24 monthly payments of $29.17 using Verizon Device Payment. For a limited time, you can purchase the handset for only $10 a month with the addition of a new line using one of the Premium Unlimited plans (Above, Beyond, Do, Play, and Get).
If you're an existing Verizon subscriber with an upgrade to burn, you will be guaranteed a minimum of $350 on a trade-in with a couple of caveats. The plan currently subscribed to must be a Premium Unlimited one (Above, Beyond, Do, Play, Get) and the device being traded-in must be in working condition. The discount awarded for a trade will be received via 24 monthly bill credits.