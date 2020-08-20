Verizon brings the long overdue Android 10 update to the Moto G7 Power









In case you're wondering, the update's details are not yet listed on Verizon's support webpage , where the handset's minor "System Update 7" is still labeled as its most recent OS revision. That means the carrier's over-the-air delivery is merely getting started as we speak, so you shouldn't panic if you're not able to download and install the undoubtedly massive "System Update 8" at the moment.





This is likely to spread its wings across the US in a matter of days, bringing everything from a system-wide dark mode option to a bunch of new gestures for a more intuitive navigation experience to the table. Since the phone's previous software update already added Google's June 2020 security patches to the equation, this goodie pack either contains the July or August 2020 security enhancements.





Bottom line, you should absolutely look forward to the latest (and greatest) update for your Verizon -locked Moto G7 Power , which may unfortunately prove to be the only major OS promotion Motorola will ever deliver to the 6.2 -inch handset packing a mediocre Snapdragon 632 processor. After all, the Moto G6 is stuck with Android Pie, and there's no reason to expect the device manufacturer to change its software support policy for mid-range smartphones all of a sudden.



