Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
Verizon Motorola Android Software updates

Verizon brings the long overdue Android 10 update to the Moto G7 Power

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 20, 2020, 5:10 AM
Verizon brings the long overdue Android 10 update to the Moto G7 Power
Released around 18 months ago with Android 9.0 Pie out the box on the software side of things, the big-battery Moto G7 Power started receiving its long overdue update to the latest OS version back in May.

Unsurprisingly, the official Android 10 rollout kicked off outside of the US, but now the nation's largest wireless service provider is finally joining the fun, according to multiple reports on at least two different Reddit threads.

In case you're wondering, the update's details are not yet listed on Verizon's support webpage, where the handset's minor "System Update 7" is still labeled as its most recent OS revision. That means the carrier's over-the-air delivery is merely getting started as we speak, so you shouldn't panic if you're not able to download and install the undoubtedly massive "System Update 8" at the moment.

This is likely to spread its wings across the US in a matter of days, bringing everything from a system-wide dark mode option to a bunch of new gestures for a more intuitive navigation experience to the table. Since the phone's previous software update already added Google's June 2020 security patches to the equation, this goodie pack either contains the July or August 2020 security enhancements.

Bottom line, you should absolutely look forward to the latest (and greatest) update for your Verizon-locked Moto G7 Power, which may unfortunately prove to be the only major OS promotion Motorola will ever deliver to the 6.2-inch handset packing a mediocre Snapdragon 632 processor. After all, the Moto G6 is stuck with Android Pie, and there's no reason to expect the device manufacturer to change its software support policy for mid-range smartphones all of a sudden.

Related phones

Moto G7 Power
Motorola Moto G7 Power View Full specs

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 4 Reviews
View $145
  • Display 6.2 inches
    1570 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
    3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Review
Popular stories
Dear phone makers, STOP putting macro cameras on phones
Popular stories
Here's when the Google Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a (5G) could be announced
Popular stories
BlackBerry is back! New 5G phone with QWERTY keyboard arriving in 2021

Popular stories

Popular stories
After Apple, Google kicks out the Fortnite app, too, and gets sued by Epic
Popular stories
Newest Google Pixel 5 leak reveals very small battery for 5G flagship
Popular stories
Samsung allegedly says fog inside the Galaxy Note 20's camera is normal
Popular stories
Samsung reportedly drops feature from 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) because it can't top Apple's version
Popular stories
Apple's failure to approve updated Telegram app gives Android users first crack at new feature
Popular stories
Reliable leaker 'confirms' Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G release date

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless