Motorola timidly starts updating the Moto G7 and G7 Power to Android 10

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 09, 2020, 8:12 AM
Of Motorola's many respectable mid-range handsets, the Moto G8 lineup is getting the most attention right now, and it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out why that's the case. The G8 Power and G8 Power Lite, for instance, are not only new but also among the world's most impressive smartphones (overall, not just in the mid-end segment) when it comes to battery life.

If you're having trouble keeping up with the company's unnecessarily convoluted branding scheme, by the way, the G8 Power is known simply as the Moto G Power in the US, where you can also buy a very interesting pen-wielding Moto G Stylus model at a similarly reasonable price. But Motorola hasn't completely forgotten about last year's Moto G7 family either, kicking off the highly anticipated and long overdue Android 10 rollout for the "regular" 6.2-inch variant in at least one major market.

According to the Lenovo-owned US outfit's Brazilian software upgrade news webpage, the Android 10 promotion has been regionally available starting earlier this week. Specifically, on May 7, although Motorola's local branch expects all Moto G7 devices in Brazil to be brought up to date by June 7.

Interestingly, while we haven't been able to corroborate this news with actual reports of users who've managed to download and install the update just yet, a couple of folks on Reddit claim their Moto G7 Power in the UK and G7 Supra in the US have scored an official over-the-air Android 10 goodie pack. The latter is basically a G7 Power clone sold exclusively on Cricket Wireless, but to be perfectly clear, the Moto G7 is an entirely different kettle of fish.

Compared to the G7 Power or G7 Supra, the "standard" Moto G7 comes with a sleeker and more discreet notch, a higher-res display, more memory and storage space, two rear-facing cameras instead of just one, but also a significantly smaller battery. Then again, the G7 and G7 Power do share a Snapdragon 632 processor, so there's a solid chance the two's Android 10 updates will be delivered simultaneously around the world in the coming weeks.

Keep in mind that the slightly faster Moto G7 Plus has started receiving its very own OS makeover way back in January, and we're not entirely sure what took Motorola so long to spread the love to the other two popular G7 variants.

