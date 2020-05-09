Motorola timidly starts updating the Moto G7 and G7 Power to Android 10
According to the Lenovo-owned US outfit's Brazilian software upgrade news webpage, the Android 10 promotion has been regionally available starting earlier this week. Specifically, on May 7, although Motorola's local branch expects all Moto G7 devices in Brazil to be brought up to date by June 7.
Interestingly, while we haven't been able to corroborate this news with actual reports of users who've managed to download and install the update just yet, a couple of folks on Reddit claim their Moto G7 Power in the UK and G7 Supra in the US have scored an official over-the-air Android 10 goodie pack. The latter is basically a G7 Power clone sold exclusively on Cricket Wireless, but to be perfectly clear, the Moto G7 is an entirely different kettle of fish.
Compared to the G7 Power or G7 Supra, the "standard" Moto G7 comes with a sleeker and more discreet notch, a higher-res display, more memory and storage space, two rear-facing cameras instead of just one, but also a significantly smaller battery. Then again, the G7 and G7 Power do share a Snapdragon 632 processor, so there's a solid chance the two's Android 10 updates will be delivered simultaneously around the world in the coming weeks.
Keep in mind that the slightly faster Moto G7 Plus has started receiving its very own OS makeover way back in January, and we're not entirely sure what took Motorola so long to spread the love to the other two popular G7 variants.