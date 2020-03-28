Motorola Android Software updates

Motorola's latest Android 10 update should have happened a while ago

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 28, 2020, 1:40 PM
Motorola's latest Android 10 update should have happened a while ago
As the name suggests, the Motorola One family of mid-range handsets started off as a proud participant in Google's Android One program. Launched all the way back in 2014, this was supposed to speed up the development of major new OS updates by loading a "pure" Android experience onto phones like 2018's 5.9-inch Motorola One.

But while the company's first ever device to be officially promoted to Android 10 was a member of the Motorola One lineup more than four months ago, owners of the aforementioned 5.9-inch OG were left waiting an inexplicably long time for their chance to savor Google's latest stock software goodies.

Although one of the Lenovo-owned company's regional branches claimed the over-the-air Android 10 rollout was underway several weeks back, it turns out very few (if any) actual users could install the update until just a few days ago. If you need further confirmation the OS promotion kicked off a little later than initially announced, you can take a look at Motorola's Brazilian software support webpage, where the start date is listed as March 25.

Unfortunately, other such regional webpages are likely to leave Motorola One users feeling pretty depressed, reminding them the most recent major update in countries like the US or India took place all the way back in December 2018, bringing the now ancient Pie flavor of Android to the table.

Granted, this is by no means a powerhouse, and it actually never felt like a very smart buy at a $400 list price with a notched screen sporting a modest resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, a middling Snapdragon 625 processor under the hood, and an unimpressive 13 + 2MP dual camera system slapped on its back.

Hilariously enough, the phone is still available stateside... at its regular price, but even if we were to assume the Android 10 rollout would quickly expand from Brazil to the US (which may well turn out to be the case), you should absolutely look at spending your money on something else. Meanwhile, existing Motorola One owners can be... relieved their waiting is finally set to end sometime soon.

Related phones

One
Motorola One View Full specs
$223 Motorola One on
$140 Motorola One on
  • Display 5.9 inches
    1520 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

5G certified OnePlus 8 Pro caught riding the subway
5G certified OnePlus 8 Pro caught riding the subway
The OnePlus 8 Lite may actually be called the OnePlus Z
The OnePlus 8 Lite may actually be called the OnePlus Z
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all its glory
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all its glory
Huawei P40 Pro Review
Huawei P40 Pro Review
Apple AR headset being tested with HTC Vive-like controller, bowling game, more
Apple AR headset being tested with HTC Vive-like controller, bowling game, more
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Updated Siri will screen you for the coronavirus
Updated Siri will screen you for the coronavirus

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless