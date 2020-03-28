Motorola's latest Android 10 update should have happened a while ago
Unfortunately, other such regional webpages are likely to leave Motorola One users feeling pretty depressed, reminding them the most recent major update in countries like the US or India took place all the way back in December 2018, bringing the now ancient Pie flavor of Android to the table.
Granted, this is by no means a powerhouse, and it actually never felt like a very smart buy at a $400 list price with a notched screen sporting a modest resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, a middling Snapdragon 625 processor under the hood, and an unimpressive 13 + 2MP dual camera system slapped on its back.
Hilariously enough, the phone is still available stateside... at its regular price, but even if we were to assume the Android 10 rollout would quickly expand from Brazil to the US (which may well turn out to be the case), you should absolutely look at spending your money on something else. Meanwhile, existing Motorola One owners can be... relieved their waiting is finally set to end sometime soon.