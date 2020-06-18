Motorola rolling out Android 10 update to the Moto G7 Play
That's because Motorola has already kicked off the Moto G7 Play Android 10 rollout. According to a thread on Reddit, Moto G7 Play users in Brazil are among the first to receive the update, although this seems to be a rather limited rollout for the time being.
Well, it shouldn't take long for Motorola to expand the update's availability if no major issues are discovered in the meantime. Although Motorola hasn't yet confirmed the rollout, screenshots of the update have already started to surface, so there's no denying that it's happening. It's just that it will take a bit for the update to actually be available worldwide, so stay tuned for more on the matter.