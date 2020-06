Motorola rolling out Android 10 update to the Moto G7 Play

The Moto G7 Play is a standard mid-range smartphone that made its debut on the market more than a year ago. Luckily, Motorola is quite versatile when it comes to updating phones to new OS versions regardless of how much they cost or how powerful they are.With a Snapdragon 632 chipset and 2GB RAM inside, the Moto G7 Play is definitely in the upper tier of Motorola's portfolio, but that doesn't prevent it from smoothly running Android 10, or at least that's what we're hoping for.That's because Motorola has already kicked off the Moto G7 Play Android 10 rollout. According to a thread on Reddit Moto G7 Play users in Brazil are among the first to receive the update, although this seems to be a rather limited rollout for the time being.Well, it shouldn't take long for Motorola to expand the update's availability if no major issues are discovered in the meantime. Although Motorola hasn't yet confirmed the rollout, screenshots of the update have already started to surface, so there's no denying that it's happening. It's just that it will take a bit for the update to actually be available worldwide, so stay tuned for more on the matter.