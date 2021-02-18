Verizon's LG Velvet 5G UW is cheaper than free for a limited time
In addition to an objectively stunning design and the aforementioned 5G support, the upper mid-range LG Velvet also has a gorgeous 6.8-inch P-OLED display going for it, as well as both a headphone jack and microSD card slot.
Verizon just so happens to be running a crazy online-only sale until Sunday, February 21, allowing both new and existing subscribers to score the carrier's exclusive LG Velvet 5G UW edition essentially free of charge after bill credits. All you need is a new line of unlimited service, and whether you'll opt for a monthly installment plan or an outright purchase at the handset's full $699.99 retail price, you're looking at having seven Benjamins applied to your account over a period of two years.
Available in Aurora Red, Pink White, and Aurora Gray hues, the jumbo-sized smartphone is capable of tapping into both Verizon's blazing fast 5G Ultra Wideband network and the operator's significantly slower but much more far-reaching "nationwide" 5G signal. That's made possible by a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 765 processor, which is paired with 6 gigs of RAM for your heavy multitasking pleasure. Not too shabby for a device Big Red is essentially paying you to get off its hands.