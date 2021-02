Verizon's LG Velvet 5G UW is cheaper than free for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





In addition to an objectively stunning design and the aforementioned 5G support, the upper mid-range LG Velvet also has a gorgeous 6.8-inch P-OLED display going for it, as well as both a headphone jack and microSD card slot.





The three rear-facing cameras and 4,300mAh battery equipped with 25W fast charging technology and wireless charging capabilities are no pushovers either, but unfortunately for LG , the exceptionally intense competition in today's 5G "value flagship" landscape makes it pretty much impossible for any one such device to tower above its rivals. Unless, of course, you can get one such device at an exceptionally low price. Like $0.





Verizon just so happens to be running a crazy online-only sale until Sunday, February 21, allowing both new and existing subscribers to score the carrier's exclusive LG Velvet 5G UW edition essentially free of charge after bill credits. All you need is a new line of unlimited service, and whether you'll opt for a monthly installment plan or an outright purchase at the handset's full $699.99 retail price, you're looking at having seven Benjamins applied to your account over a period of two years.





Better yet, the gratis phone is also eligible for a complimentary pair of LG Tone Free wireless earbuds , as well as a Verizon Stream TV device on the house and up to an extra $240 discount with a qualifying handset trade-in. The Tone Free alone are worth 150 bucks separately, which means the LG Velvet 5G UW is cheaper than free right now.





you to get off its hands. Available in Aurora Red, Pink White, and Aurora Gray hues, the jumbo-sized smartphone is capable of tapping into both Verizon's blazing fast 5G Ultra Wideband network and the operator's significantly slower but much more far-reaching "nationwide" 5G signal . That's made possible by a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 765 processor, which is paired with 6 gigs of RAM for your heavy multitasking pleasure. Not too shabby for a device Big Red is essentially payingto get off its hands.





With LG officially considering "all possible measures" to stop its mobile business from bleeding money quarter after quarter , last year's 5G-enabled Velvet could well end up being the company's last truly great smartphone ever.