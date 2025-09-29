Home Discussions You are here T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes General Tsveta Ermenkova • Published: Sep 29, 2025, 6:29 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Adding a line is a nightmare too & is almost no easier than canceling a line. Reps lie about the prices & what discounts you can & can't use/have. Then, once you have everything set up & locked in, you get a surprise bill for $350 a month & find out that is your new regular bill, when you were told you'd be paying $210/mo for service. That is on plans where the fees & taxes are still included. Forget about upgrading your phone if you don't want to upgrade service. They push you into the most expensive plans so you can get the phones on a discount & even then, the free phones aren't free. You still have to pay a monthly fee & trade in your old (backup) phone & hope it qualifies. Like 2 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 4d ago ... Utilize the application, and if assistance is required, there is a live chat feature integrated within the app itself. This issue should not arise. Whenever I need to make a change, I consistently use the application, and I have never encountered any problems. Like Reactions All Quote Ant01 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... T-Mobile really is making it very uncomfortable to work there. They’ve got us employees walking the plank. HR can’t even do anything about it. Exploited until our last days. Like 4 Reactions All Quote JamesW28 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... I had to go through that, they said I have this perk where they can suspend my cellular watch for 3 months for the winter so I took that deal. Come to find out they still charge me for the monthly plan to have zero idea what the suspension does. Watch plans are way over priced. Should be 6 a month at the max. Like Reactions All Quote Deekith Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... You guys need to do one about Google fi... I had insurance on a pixel 7 pro and needed to file a claim because of damage to the chassis and volume button. They wanted to put a $999 hold on my bank account until they receive my damaged device 😂. The sad thing is I couldn't send them the phone first before the replacement is sent ... Like Reactions All Quote Gdaddy1967 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... Tmo better get it together. It's so dumb to have to fight with a rep. No more "uncarrier" right? It might be time to drop them all together. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Your_Guy_On_TheRoad Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... Easy just take your debit card off and tell bank its fraud Like 2 Reactions All Quote oemmario Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... About 10 years ago, I got a great deal for opening 15 business phone lines with Tmobile. In that deal included a nice rebate after having the service in good standing after x amount of months. I said put in writing and they did. When the rebate did not arrive, I reached out to the salesman and was no longer with the company, Tmobile business care gave me the runaround for weeks. Then I reached out to John Legere on Twitter. The next day I received an email from "the desk of John Legere" secretary and stated, rebate will be applied to the account. WHOA! Try to top that off. I've been a Tmobile customer since 2008, still satisfied but since John Legere left it has not been the same. Like 1 Reactions All Quote DoomScroll Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... T-Mobile assimilated Sprint a few years back. I have to wonder how much of their recent foolishness had to do with that? Because their behavior looks a lot like the dumb things Sprint use to do to upset and drive off their customer base. How much of Sprint's leadership is still around? This should be business 101. You don't buy a company and allow the same fools who put it in a position to be bought out anywhere near your decision making levers. Like Reactions All Quote andrey326 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... I worked for T-Mobile (legacy Sprint) from 2008 to 2023 and it was ALWAYS like this. I worked for T-Mobile (legacy Sprint) from 2008 to 2023 and it was ALWAYS like this. Forget the loss commission, if you canceled any line anytime for any reason, this was considered a coachable offense. We were even encouraged to prevent callers from canceling lines belonging to a deceased subscriber
