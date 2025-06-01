It's hard to believe that T-Mobile supposedly treated a 20-year customer like this

T-Mobile for 20 years, T-Mobile were to be canceled. At this point, Isabella's mom stopped receiving paper bills which made her think that A woman named Isabella recently posted a TikTok video explaining how her mother, a customer offor 20 years, wanted to cancel her service so that she could switch to Mint Mobile. At the time of the cancellation, the customer made it clear that all three lines withwere to be canceled. At this point, Isabella's mom stopped receiving paper bills which made her think that T-Mobile had correctly pulled the plug on all three lines.





But last February the mother realized that she had been paying started receiving bills from T-Mobile charging her $120 each month. T-Mobile had mistakenly left one of the three lines active even though the customer had made it clear that all three of her lines were supposed to be canceled. Surprisingly, T-Mobile admitted to the mistake and promised to pay back the former customer $120 immediately and said the remaining $351 that the carrier owed her would be approved in just a few days.





Not only is T-Mobile no longer returning to the former customer the $351 she already paid them, the carrier also raised the additional amount it says she owes from $202 to $270 and sent the account to collections. As Isabella points out about her mom, "This is happening after being a loyal customer for over 20 years." She also says that her mom has filed a complaint with the FCC and if others are having a similar problem with T-Mobile , "some legal action" is the only solution.





Remember, T-Mobile admitted that it made the mistake of closing only two lines, not the three requested. Yet, the carrier continued to bill the former customer, lied about returning the payments that this 20-year T-Mobile customer made, and even charged her a late fee even though T-Mobile withdrew the funds directly from the ex-customer's bank account each month.





If the story as relayed by Isabella on TikTok is correct, T-Mobile has, as Ricky Ricardo might have said, " a lot of 'splaining to do." We've reached out to T-Mobile for a response. If the company responds, we will update this article.