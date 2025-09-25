It seems that the Pixel 10 Pro XL wiped the floor with the iPhone 17 Pro: can a camera software update fix this?





What's with that zoom?!





At 10x (that's optical zoom territory), the iPhone 17 Pro Max photo looks shockingly bad with smeared details and dull skin tones – it's like there's something wrong with the lens on the Apple phone. That being said, the Pixel 10 Pro XL shot has its own shortcomings as well, particularly in the background. The bokeh looks pixelated and very much so unnatural. Also, it could be said that the Pixel oversaturates the whole scene. But the Google photo is the one I think most of you would say is the better one in terms of overall representation:





< iPhone 10X Pixel 10X >





Next, we have the iPhone 17 Pro Max at 4x and the Pixel 10 Pro XL at 5x for an indoor shot of a still object. The Pixel once again has the upper hand with much more clear details and punchier colors:





< iPhone 4X Pixel 5X >





At 8x and 10x of the same subject, things are even worse for Apple's handset. Just look at those smeared details on the rock:





< iPhone 8X Pixel 10X >









Selfies are almost on par, but…





In this test, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL once again saturates the scene strongly, but it's not too much in my book. The iPhone also does good job with the foreground (the subject), but notice the dull color on the pine tree in the background. It's supposed to be green and vivid and it's almost grey instead:



< iPhone Pixel >





Here, the Google has punchier, more adequate skin colors once again:





< iPhone Pixel >





Main camera (with a green tint)





Google's shot could be seen as too HDR-y, but at least it's not soaked in that subtle gray-green tint that the iPhone 17 Pro Max produces. Plus, Apple's shot again seems to lack detail and sharpness:





< iPhone Pixel >





Portrait mode – first win for the iPhone





Here, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is the one that comes up with the finer portrait, dare I say. The bokeh (the out of focus background) is reproduced fine, although it's still a bit digitized (hey, that's not a dedicated camera with a bulky lens, that's just a compact smartphone). The subject separation seems excellent. The Pixel 10 Pro XL has oversaturated the image too much and the bokeh looks unnatural:





< iPhone 4X Pixel 3X >









At night, you could be disappointed





The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL delivers an HDR image that's green-tinted on top of it, but somehow manages to produce what many would think is Instagrammable right out. The iPhone 17 Pro Max , though offering true to life colors, just looks a bit underdeveloped and some would miss the details in the darkest part of the image:





< iPhone Pixel >





The next shot illustrates this even better, as the Pixel shot has much more details in it (check the building facade):





< iPhone Pixel >





When the sky is in the shot, the iPhone overdoes it and those clouds, while cool and impressive, are a bit too strongly highlighted. The Pixel offers a much more balanced shot with great detail:





< iPhone Pixel >









Ultra-wide at night





Here, testing the ultra-wide, both shots fail to impress me – the iPhone renders the scene too dark, while the Pixel relies too much on HDR and produces too aggressive of a picture:





< iPhone Pixel >





This one, however, is a clear win for the Pixel:





< iPhone Pixel >





As is this one:





< iPhone Pixel >





... and this one:





< iPhone Pixel >





Zoom at night





I love the iPhone's color reproduction (Google's is too greeny), but once again the image looks soft and dreamy (not a bad thing per se, but not in that particular situation):





< iPhone Pixel >





The same situation is found here below; superb colors, but where's the detail?





< iPhone Pixel >







