Nothing’s CMF just launched customizable headphones with wild battery life for under $100

Phonearena team
tokuzumi
tokuzumi
Arena Master
• 4d ago

When you can buy corded headphones with the same sound for 1/4 the price and have infinite battery life.


A fool and their money are soon parted.

Mistashio
Mistashio
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago
personally I disagree with your sentiment, and you can make your point without calling people fools.


a) most modern phones lack a headphone jack so you'd have to carry a dongle everywhere


b) a lot of people prefer to not have wires, especially when doing things like exercising


c) noise canceling

BullaBoss
BullaBoss
Arena Master
• 3d ago
Most Bluetooth headphones still have a 3.5mm jack for passive, wired listening. The guy above must have never experienced good ANC.

tokuzumi
tokuzumi
Arena Master
• 3d ago
Pay extra for no additional benefit. My definition is solid.

