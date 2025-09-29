Home Discussions You are here Nothing’s CMF just launched customizable headphones with wild battery life for under $100 General Tsveta Ermenkova • Published: Sep 29, 2025, 7:16 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. tokuzumi Arena Master • 4d ago ... When you can buy corded headphones with the same sound for 1/4 the price and have infinite battery life. A fool and their money are soon parted. Like Reactions All Quote Mistashio Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ↵tokuzumi said: When you can buy corded headphones with the same sound for 1/4 the price and have infinite battery life. A fool and their money are soon parted. ... personally I disagree with your sentiment, and you can make your point without calling people fools.a) most modern phones lack a headphone jack so you'd have to carry a dongle everywhereb) a lot of people prefer to not have wires, especially when doing things like exercisingc) noise canceling Like 1 Reactions All Quote BullaBoss Arena Master • 3d ago ↵Mistashio said: personally I disagree with your sentiment, and you can make your point without calling people fools.a) most modern phones lack a headphone jack so you'd have to carry a dongle everywhereb) a lot of people prefer to not have wires, especially when doing things like exercisingc) noise canceling ... Most Bluetooth headphones still have a 3.5mm jack for passive, wired listening. The guy above must have never experienced good ANC. Like Reactions All Quote tokuzumi Arena Master • 3d ago ↵Mistashio said: personally I disagree with your sentiment, and you can make your point without calling people fools.a) most modern phones lack a headphone jack so you'd have to carry a dongle everywhereb) a lot of people prefer to not have wires, especially when doing things like exercisingc) noise canceling ... Pay extra for no additional benefit. My definition is solid. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary by Tsveta Ermenkova • 40m ago 1 Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1h ago 1 Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video! by Adrian Diaconescu • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
When you can buy corded headphones with the same sound for 1/4 the price and have infinite battery life.
A fool and their money are soon parted.
personally I disagree with your sentiment, and you can make your point without calling people fools.
a) most modern phones lack a headphone jack so you'd have to carry a dongle everywhere
b) a lot of people prefer to not have wires, especially when doing things like exercising
c) noise canceling