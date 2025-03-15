AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone

Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

AT&T Wireless service
AT&T fake review
An AT&T customer has narrated an incident that serves as a reminder to stay vigilant when you visit carrier stores, particularly third-party locations.

Blazing_Bee visited Prime Communications, the largest AT&T authorized retailer to trade in their old phone. The assistant they were served by helped with the resetting process.

I visited an AT&T (authorized retailer) store on 3/12 after work to trade in an old phone. I needed to reset the phone still before giving it to them so the rep there was helping with this process. While we were getting it ready to be reset I asked them if they could check info on my account and that I wasn’t sure where to find it on the app so he asked me to open it up and he would show me. I handed my phone to him for him to locate what I needed. He guided me to enter in the password on the phone I was trading in. He showed me one of my lines from my phone and then said he was going to pull up the other one while I continued to type in the password on the trade in. He lied about what he was doing telling me that he was just pulling up the other line, but in fact while I was trying to get the phone reset, he proceeded to get on my google app and post a review for the store under my name. 
Blazing_Bee, Reddit user March 2025  

When they handed their phone to the store employee to check some account information they couldn't locate, they were asked to enter their password and unlock the device. The representative distracted them by showing them one of their lines and telling them he was going to pull up the other one.

After creating the illusion that he was retrieving account information and diverting the customer's attention to the phone unlocking process, he quickly used their new device to go to their Google app and post a review for their store under their name. This was even though the customer had already said that they would post a review.

The customer was not told about this breach of privacy and they only came to find out when they got an email saying that someone had replied to their review.



The review posted by the employee read: "Store was fantastic! Helped with my trade in." It was promptly replied to by the store owner, who thanked the customer for the "fantastic review," and expressed pride in their team for working hard "to create a welcoming environment."

The customer was furious. They took down the fake review and wrote a new one detailing their actual experience. They also complained to the manager, who assured them that the representative would be facing repercussions, but that might have been lip service.

That's because other users report having a similar experience at Prime Communications. More importantly, alleged former employees said that this behavior was encouraged.

I used to work for them years ago, they ... have unethical standards for their employees. Avoid them like the plague and only stick to going to corporate locations if you can.
Available-Control993, Reddit user, March 2025

They didn't care about the customers they cared about money, numbers, sales, etc.
BenefitTemporary6599, Reddit user, March 2025

Prime Locations is accused of valuing sales over ethics by those who claim to have worked there. A certain number of Google reviews is a requirement, which is why employees engage in these tactics. Those who fall short are threatened with unemployment.

Can confirm working for prime store managers had pay deducted from commission if under a certain google rating average. It was common practice while handling the customers phone to see if they were signed into google and do a 5 star review. 
Hrakuo123, Reddit user, March 2025

Don’t expect them to correct this in the future. Each store is required to 50 google reviews a month. The manager is for sure doing this as well.
twasham21, Reddit user, March 2025

Old people, in particular, are said to be an easy target, considering they are less tech-savvy and more unsuspecting.

I was an AR store manager and we were basically forced to get reviews. I may or may not of done this on the old people who would come in and waste our time. 
PeeePaaaw, Reddit user, March 2025

It is also being claimed that AT&T bases store commissions on good reviews, so the company might be indirectly responsible. That's not to say they are behind the shady tactics. However, the pressure to obtain reviews is apparently too much for the store management and they are determined to meet the review quota by hook or crook.

Im not trying to excuse the employee because he should've asked for a review, not just written it, but AT&T itself is asking for good reviews as a part of the store's compensation requirements and a lot of managers are forcing the employees to do this kind of shady stuff just to be able to give them their bonuses
Amazing-Swim3041, Reddit user, March 2025


AT&T is pushing Prime to improve their Google review scores big time. Upper and Middle Management are requiring reps to get at least 2 Google reviews per shift, and they're being told to do it any chance they get. But, with the customer's permission, of course.
N_word_generator2005, Reddit user, March 2025


It's generally a good idea to visit corporate locations instead of going to third-party locations for all wireless customers. And if you do end up going to an authorized retailer, you should never let your phone's screen out of your sight. Better enough, ask the representatives to guide you instead of handing over your phone to them.

We've reached out to AT&T for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.
