AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone

Receive the latest AT&T news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy When they handed their phone to the store employee to check some account information they couldn't locate, they were asked to enter their password and unlock the device. The representative distracted them by showing them one of their lines and telling them he was going to pull up the other one.





After creating the illusion that he was retrieving account information and diverting the customer's attention to the phone unlocking process, he quickly used their new device to go to their Google app and post a review for their store under their name. This was even though the customer had already said that they would post a review.



The customer was not told about this breach of privacy and they only came to find out when they got an email saying that someone had replied to their review.









The review posted by the employee read: "Store was fantastic! Helped with my trade in." It was promptly replied to by the store owner, who thanked the customer for the "fantastic review," and expressed pride in their team for working hard "to create a welcoming environment."



More importantly, alleged former employees said that this behavior was encouraged.





Available-Control993, Reddit user, March 2025



BenefitTemporary6599, Reddit user, March 2025

Prime Locations is accused of valuing sales over ethics by those who claim to have worked there. A certain number of Google reviews is a requirement, which is why employees engage in these tactics. Those who fall short are threatened with unemployment.





Hrakuo123, Reddit user, March 2025



twasham21, Reddit user, March 2025

Old people, in particular, are said to be an easy target, considering they are less tech-savvy and more unsuspecting.





PeeePaaaw, Reddit user, March 2025



It is also being claimed that AT&T bases store commissions on good reviews, so the company might be indirectly responsible. That's not to say they are behind the shady tactics. However, the pressure to obtain reviews is apparently too much for the store management and they are determined to meet the review quota by hook or crook.





Amazing-Swim3041, Reddit user, March 2025





N_word_generator2005, Reddit user, March 2025



It's generally a good idea to visit corporate locations It's generally a good idea to visit corporate locations instead of going to third-party locations for all wireless customers. And if you do end up going to an authorized retailer, you should never let your phone's screen out of your sight. Better enough, ask the representatives to guide you instead of handing over your phone to them.





We've reached out to AT&T for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.