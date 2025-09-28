Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
Believe it or not, Samsung's 2024 rugged timepiece (which looks a lot like Samsung's 2025 rugged timepiece) is discounted by 50 percent for a super-limited time.
Unlike the Galaxy Watch 7, which has been replaced by a redesigned device that's clearly better this year in Samsung's Apple Watch-rivaling product portfolio, the other 2024-released Galaxy Watch got a sequel a couple of months ago that's almost completely unchanged.
The (way too) familiar design and virtually unmodified specifications of the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) make the previous edition an absolute must-buy at the right price... if you can find it. That's definitely the case right now, as Best Buy charges a measly $324.99 for Samsung's first-gen rugged smartwatch in a "Titanium White" colorway.
This hot new deal is part of the retailer's 48-hour flash sale... kicked off at the beginning of the weekend, which means that you only have a few hours left at the time of this writing to save no less than 325 bucks on what's still one of the all-around greatest smartwatches money can buy.
Yes, the OG Galaxy Watch Ultra used to cost a whopping $649.99, and the same goes for the "Galaxy Watch Ultra 2" (which is not called that way due to its almost total lack of meaningful upgrades). Said 2025 edition can only be had at a modest $50 discount, mind you, and there's no world where that's a better deal than the 50 percent price cut of the 2024 generation.
Though robust and fairly chunky, the Galaxy Watch Ultra undeniably goes well with an elegant outfit too. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
No longer sold by Samsung at any price for fairly obvious reasons, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is also getting harder and harder to find at retailers like Amazon. That's why I'm not completely sure it would be a good idea to snub Best Buy's latest (and greatest) special offer to wait for a potentially deeper Prime Day discount... that may never come.
Made from super-robust titanium and equipped with a super-handy customizable Quick Button, the Galaxy Watch Ultra strongly resembles the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and even the new Apple Watch Ultra 3 in terms of its overall functionality, performance, and durability. The key difference, of course, is that Apple's rugged smartwatches are a lot costlier than $324.99.
