Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)

Believe it or not, Samsung's 2024 rugged timepiece (which looks a lot like Samsung's 2025 rugged timepiece) is discounted by 50 percent for a super-limited time.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Unlike the Galaxy Watch 7, which has been replaced by a redesigned device that's clearly better this year in Samsung's Apple Watch-rivaling product portfolio, the other 2024-released Galaxy Watch got a sequel a couple of months ago that's almost completely unchanged.

The (way too) familiar design and virtually unmodified specifications of the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) make the previous edition an absolute must-buy at the right price... if you can find it. That's definitely the case right now, as Best Buy charges a measly $324.99 for Samsung's first-gen rugged smartwatch in a "Titanium White" colorway.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

$324 99
$649 99
$325 off (50%)
2024 Edition, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, White Color
Buy at BestBuy

This hot new deal is part of the retailer's 48-hour flash sale... kicked off at the beginning of the weekend, which means that you only have a few hours left at the time of this writing to save no less than 325 bucks on what's still one of the all-around greatest smartwatches money can buy.

Yes, the OG Galaxy Watch Ultra used to cost a whopping $649.99, and the same goes for the "Galaxy Watch Ultra 2" (which is not called that way due to its almost total lack of meaningful upgrades). Said 2025 edition can only be had at a modest $50 discount, mind you, and there's no world where that's a better deal than the 50 percent price cut of the 2024 generation.


No longer sold by Samsung at any price for fairly obvious reasons, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is also getting harder and harder to find at retailers like Amazon. That's why I'm not completely sure it would be a good idea to snub Best Buy's latest (and greatest) special offer to wait for a potentially deeper Prime Day discount... that may never come.

Made from super-robust titanium and equipped with a super-handy customizable Quick Button, the Galaxy Watch Ultra strongly resembles the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and even the new Apple Watch Ultra 3 in terms of its overall functionality, performance, and durability. The key difference, of course, is that Apple's rugged smartwatches are a lot costlier than $324.99.
 

Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
114 stories
28 Sep, 2025
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
25 Sep, 2025
The 2023-released Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a 2025 must-buy at these amazing prices The new Galaxy Watch 8 Classic remains a solid bargain at $140 off
17 Sep, 2025
Ditch the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and grab the Watch 6 Classic for over 50% off at Amazon
10 Sep, 2025
The 2025 Galaxy Watch Ultra is trying to fend off the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with its first good deal
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

If T-Mobile becomes an all-digital carrier, it will still be different than Verizon's Visible

by Alan Friedman • 2

Meta’s Metabot is a humanoid robot that the company wants to be the backbone of robotics’ future

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Apple CEO Tim Cook off the hook for alleged labor rights violations

by Abdullah Asim • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
The Xiaomi Pad Mini is here and might be one of the best small tablets you can buy
The Xiaomi Pad Mini is here and might be one of the best small tablets you can buy
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
It seems that the Pixel 10 Pro XL wiped the floor with the iPhone 17 Pro: can a camera software update fix this?
It seems that the Pixel 10 Pro XL wiped the floor with the iPhone 17 Pro: can a camera software update fix this?

Latest News

The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless