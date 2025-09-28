Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)





The (way too) familiar design and virtually unmodified specifications of the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) make the previous edition an absolute must-buy at the right price... if you can find it. That's definitely the case right now, as Best Buy charges a measly $324.99 for Samsung 's first-gen rugged smartwatch in a "Titanium White" colorway.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra $324 99 $649 99 $325 off (50%) 2024 Edition, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, White Color Buy at BestBuy





This hot new deal is part of the retailer's 48-hour flash sale... kicked off at the beginning of the weekend, which means that you only have a few hours left at the time of this writing to save no less than 325 bucks on what's still one of the all-around greatest smartwatches money can buy









No longer sold by Samsung at any price for fairly obvious reasons, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is also getting harder and harder to find at retailers like Amazon. That's why I'm not completely sure it would be a good idea to snub Best Buy's latest (and greatest) special offer to wait for a potentially deeper Prime Day discount... that may never come.





Made from super-robust titanium and equipped with a super-handy customizable Quick Button, the Galaxy Watch Ultra strongly resembles the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Ultra 2 , and even the new Apple Watch Ultra 3 in terms of its overall functionality, performance, and durability. The key difference, of course, is that Apple's rugged smartwatches are a lot costlier than $324.99.



