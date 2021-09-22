How to enable / disable 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate on iPhone 13 Pro / Max





Anyway, if you want to try it the answer is: yes, you can enable / disable 120Hz ProMotion on the iPhone 13 Pro / Max. The option is called "Limit Frame Rate" and can be found in the Settings.





How to enable / disable 120Hz on iPhone 13 Pro (Limit Frame Rate):





1. Open Settings

2. Go into Accessibility

4. On the bottom, you will find the "Limit Frame Rate" toggle. Just turn it on or off to your liking, and you're done!









Alternatively, an even easier way to achieve the same thing is to swipe down from the home screen to reveal the Search panel, and in the search menu simply type "Limit Frame Rate". You will see the direct link to the menu appear, just tap it and it will get you directly to the toggle.





We will be testing whether limiting the frame rate has a substantial effect on battery life, and update you as soon as we complete those tests, so stay tuned!

But some of you may be wondering: can I turn 120Hz off on the iPhones? The reasoning behind that is that if you are using 120Hz a lot it can drain the battery faster than the regular 60Hz refresh rate, but interestingly, Apple says that it is dynamically varying the refresh rate in intervals from 10Hz all the way to 120Hz, so we're not really sure if turning it off will give you a substantial battery boost.