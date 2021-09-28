Notification Center

Apple Android

The iPhone 13 Pro Max battery life is simply incredible

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
1
Most people have argued that the iPhone 13 series is a relatively minor upgrade. For the most part, I agree, but the improvements Apple has made to battery life on these new devices are noteworthy.

I’ve been using the iPhone 13 Pro Max for five days now and the battery life is simply incredible, to say the least.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max manages over 12 hours of screen on time


I’m not into mobile gaming or using apps that are super intense on the chipset, but I do use my smartphone a lot. That’s because I’m constantly browsing Twitter, reading messages on Skype and WhatsApp, checking emails, and so on.

Like many people my age, I also have quite the TikTok addiction and find myself endlessly scrolling through my For You page for an hour or two each night before going to sleep.

And that’s without mentioning the time I’ve spent this past weekend testing out ProMotion and seeing what the new cameras can do. Anyway, as I said above, I certainly use my smartphone a lot.

Despite that, I’ve still not managed to deplete the battery. So what are the exact numbers? If my math is correct, we should be looking at north of 12 hours of screen on time with a single charge — impressive.

  • Friday — 7h 50min screen on time, around 60% of charge used.
  • Saturday — 11h 49min screen on time, around 90% of charge used.
  • Sunday — 11h 37min screen on time, around 90% of charge used.
  • Monday — 10h 8min screen on time, around 75% of charge used.
  • Today — 3h 15min screen on time (so far), 32% of charge used.

If I really pushed the iPhone 13 Pro Max to its limits, I could probably squeeze out 13 hours of screen on time, perhaps even 14 hours. That's a serious upgrade over previous-gen devices, especially for me. I've upgraded from the iPhone XS Max, which managed around 4h of screen on time at best. 

We’ll be updating this story in the coming weeks with our own battery test results. But for the time being it looks like Apple’s new iPhone 13 Pro Max could be one of the longest-lasting flagship smartphones out there.

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Deal Special Amazon $100 Special Verizon $1099 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x

