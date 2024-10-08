Prime Day tablet deals that will save you hundreds of $$$: Apple, Samsung, Google, and more!

Now's the time to get that tablet you've been dreaming of: it's the time of serious discounts, so do yourself – and your wallet – a favor. Save big on these offers and get the right tool for you, be it media consumption, or unleashing your creativity.





October Prime Day is already live and blesses us with lots and lots of great deals. If you want something small, unobtrusive, yet powerful enough to get you through the day, don't look further than the iPad Mini 6 with 64GB of storage for $149 off its price. If you're after the raw power capabilities of what Apple can offer, we've got you covered, too. You can save $103 on the mighty iPad Pro 13-Inch (M4) that is now on sale on Amazon. It's got 256GB of storage and a jaw-dropping design.





If you're on team Samsung, in contrast, there isn't a shortage of deals to choose from. Whatever you pick, one thing is sure: you'll save money. "How much money?", I can hear you ask.





Galaxy Tab S9+ is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. This version features a slight upgrade, with a maximum clock speed of 3.36GHz—0.16GHz higher than the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which peaks at 3.2GHz. Well, how's that for you: $341 less for the amazing (and, mind you, amazingly large) Galaxy Tab S9 + on Amazon. Its 12.4-inch AMOLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. Similar to the Galaxy S23 series, theis powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. This version features a slight upgrade, with a maximum clock speed of 3.36GHz—0.16GHz higher than the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which peaks at 3.2GHz.





The OnePlus Pad is also not to be missed on this Prime Day! Not with its 27% discount on Amazon! If you're looking for a tablet with lightning-fast charging and a unique aspect ratio, now's the time to grab it. With $130 off, you can get the OnePlus Pad for under $350. Don’t miss out on this Prime Day deal!





Have you made your pick yet?





So, be sure to come back to this page regularly, as we'll be updating it with new deals as they become available





Top 3 tablet during October Prime Day:

Galaxy Tab A9+: Save $68! The Galaxy Tab A9+ is on sale for $68 off its price during Prime Day. Act fast and save on this budget fella now, as this deal might expire soon. $68 off (31%) Buy at Amazon iPad (9th Generation): Save $130! The iPad 9 is on sale for $130 off its price on Amazon right now. This means you can snatch this slate for just under $200 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal. The tablet still packs a punch and is a real bargain at its current price. $130 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S9 FE, 256GB: Save $120 for Prime Day! The mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 256GB of storage can now be yours for $120 off during Prime Day. This brings the slate's price below the $400 mark. Get yours soon, as the deal might expire even before the end of the event. $120 off (23%) Buy at Amazon