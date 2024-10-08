Prime Day tablet deals that will save you hundreds of $$$: Apple, Samsung, Google, and more!
Now's the time to get that tablet you've been dreaming of: it's the time of serious discounts, so do yourself – and your wallet – a favor. Save big on these offers and get the right tool for you, be it media consumption, or unleashing your creativity.
October Prime Day is already live and blesses us with lots and lots of great deals. If you want something small, unobtrusive, yet powerful enough to get you through the day, don't look further than the iPad Mini 6 with 64GB of storage for $149 off its price. If you're after the raw power capabilities of what Apple can offer, we've got you covered, too. You can save $103 on the mighty iPad Pro 13-Inch (M4) that is now on sale on Amazon. It's got 256GB of storage and a jaw-dropping design.
If you're on team Samsung, in contrast, there isn't a shortage of deals to choose from. Whatever you pick, one thing is sure: you'll save money. "How much money?", I can hear you ask.
Well, how's that for you: $341 less for the amazing (and, mind you, amazingly large) Galaxy Tab S9+ on Amazon. Its 12.4-inch AMOLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. Similar to the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. This version features a slight upgrade, with a maximum clock speed of 3.36GHz—0.16GHz higher than the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which peaks at 3.2GHz.
The OnePlus Pad is also not to be missed on this Prime Day! Not with its 27% discount on Amazon! If you're looking for a tablet with lightning-fast charging and a unique aspect ratio, now's the time to grab it. With $130 off, you can get the OnePlus Pad for under $350. Don’t miss out on this Prime Day deal!
