Prime Day tablet deals that will save you hundreds of $$$: Apple, Samsung, Google, and more!

Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
Samsung Apple Tablets Deals
A Samsung and an Apple tablets on a white background.
Now's the time to get that tablet you've been dreaming of: it's the time of serious discounts, so do yourself – and your wallet – a favor. Save big on these offers and get the right tool for you, be it media consumption, or unleashing your creativity.

October Prime Day is already live and blesses us with lots and lots of great deals. If you want something small, unobtrusive, yet powerful enough to get you through the day, don't look further than the iPad Mini 6 with 64GB of storage for $149 off its price. If you're after the raw power capabilities of what Apple can offer, we've got you covered, too. You can save $103 on the mighty iPad Pro 13-Inch (M4) that is now on sale on Amazon. It's got 256GB of storage and a jaw-dropping design.

If you're on team Samsung, in contrast, there isn't a shortage of deals to choose from. Whatever you pick, one thing is sure: you'll save money. "How much money?", I can hear you ask.

Well, how's that for you: $341 less for the amazing (and, mind you, amazingly large) Galaxy Tab S9+ on Amazon. Its 12.4-inch AMOLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. Similar to the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. This version features a slight upgrade, with a maximum clock speed of 3.36GHz—0.16GHz higher than the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which peaks at 3.2GHz.

The OnePlus Pad is also not to be missed on this Prime Day! Not with its 27% discount on Amazon! If you're looking for a tablet with lightning-fast charging and a unique aspect ratio, now's the time to grab it. With $130 off, you can get the OnePlus Pad for under $350. Don’t miss out on this Prime Day deal!

Have you made your pick yet?

So, be sure to come back to this page regularly, as we'll be updating it with new deals as they become available

Top 3 tablet during October Prime Day:

Galaxy Tab A9+: Save $68!

The Galaxy Tab A9+ is on sale for $68 off its price during Prime Day. Act fast and save on this budget fella now, as this deal might expire soon.
$68 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

iPad (9th Generation): Save $130!

The iPad 9 is on sale for $130 off its price on Amazon right now. This means you can snatch this slate for just under $200 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal. The tablet still packs a punch and is a real bargain at its current price.
$130 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S9 FE, 256GB: Save $120 for Prime Day!

The mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 256GB of storage can now be yours for $120 off during Prime Day. This brings the slate's price below the $400 mark. Get yours soon, as the deal might expire even before the end of the event.
$120 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Jump to:

If you want to get a new smartwatch or phone at a sweet Prime Day discount, feel free to explore more Prime Day deals in different categories here:


    October Prime Day iPad deals


    iPad Mini 6: Save $149!

    Get the iPad Mini 6 with 64GB of storage for $149 off its price during Prime Day. The slate is still worth it and is a real bargain at its current price. Don't miss out and save today!
    $149 off (23%)
    Buy at Amazon

    Apple iPad (10th Generation): Save $49!

    The iPad 10 is also on sale during Prime Day. The slate can be yours for $49 off, which means you can snag it for just under $300. Don't wait and save today!
    $49 off (14%)
    Buy at Amazon

    Apple iPad 9: Save $130!

    The iPad 9 is a whopping $130 off its price during Prime Day. Thanks to this lovely discount, you can snag one for under the $200 mark. Act fast and save while you can!
    $130 off (40%)
    Buy at Amazon

    Apple iPad Pro 13-Inch (M4), 256GB: Save $103!

    The iPad Pro 13-Inch (M4) is currently on sale on Amazon. The 256GB storage version is discounted by $103. This is one of the most powerful tablets on the market, so hurry up and save while you can!"
    $103 off (8%)
    Buy at Amazon

    Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Save $50!

    The iPad Air 11-inch is discounted by $50 on Amazon right now. This slate offers incredible performance and great value for your buck. Save while you can!
    $50 off (7%)
    Buy at Amazon

    Galaxy Tab offers during October Prime Day


    Galaxy Tab S9, 128GB: Save $183 this Prime Day

    If you're looking for a flagship model at discounted prices, DeX Support, and a gorgeous high-end tablet design from Samsung, get yourself a new Galaxy Tab S9. This Prime Day, you can save $183 on the flagship tablet with a beautiful 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Don't miss out.
    $183 off (23%)
    Buy at Amazon

    Galaxy Tab S9 256GB: Save $200!

    Get the Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage at a whopping $200 discount during Prime Day! The tablet is among the best out there, delivering fast performance and packing a gorgeous display. Act fast and save now!
    $200 off (22%)
    Buy at Amazon

    Galaxy Tab S9+ 512GB: Now $341 off for Prime Day

    If you're looking for something just as remarkable as the Tab S9 but with a larger display, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is the one to pick. The 512GB version of this fella is now $341 off for Prime Day, making it an excellent choice for users. Don't miss out.
    $341 off (30%)
    Buy at Amazon

    Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), 64GB, Chiffon Pink: Now $131 off!

    The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), with its S Pen support (and stylus in the box), could be another great budget-friendly option for Samsung fans. The 10.4-inch tablet now sells for $131 off its usual price. That's a lovely 40% discount, so be sure to check out Amazon's Prime Day deal.
    $131 off (40%)
    Buy at Amazon

    Galaxy Tab S9 FE, 256GB: Save $120 now!

    The mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 256GB of storage isn't left out of the discount game, and you can now save $120 on it! This brings the slate's price below the $400 mark. Get yours soon, as the deal might expire even before the end of the event.
    $120 off (23%)
    Buy at Amazon

    Galaxy Tab A9+, 128GB: Save $60 on October Prime Day

    Need a new casual tablet with the Galaxy logo at bargain prices? The Galaxy Tab A9+ is for you, then! Currently, the 128GB model retails for $60 off its usual price, making it a bargain delight for many. Take advantage of this Prime Big Deal Days discount while you can.
    $60 off (22%)
    Buy at Amazon

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: Now $173 off!

    If you wish more screen real estate to play with, consider the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. This model features a 12.4-inch display with 90Hz refresh rates and has an IP68 rating for excellent water and dust resistance. Get yours and save $173 now.
    $173 off (29%)
    Buy at Amazon

    Galaxy Tab Active 5, 128GB: Save $110 on Prime Day

    The Galaxy Tab Active 5 with 128GB of storage might be perfect for users who need a durable slate for industrial work. With its ultra-rugged design and IP68 rating, this slate is perfect for just about any industrial site. The best part? It's now $110 cheaper for Amazon Prime Day!
    $110 off (22%)
    Buy at Amazon


    October Prime Day Lenovo Tab deals


    Lenovo Tab M9 (2023): Save 33% this Prime Day

    Need an affordable media consumption device for less than $100? Get a new Lenovo Tab M9 (2023)! This October Prime Day, Amazon lets you save $50 on this ultra-cheap tablet, making it a delight for undemanding users.
    $50 off (33%)
    Buy at Amazon

    Lenovo Tab P12: Now $36 off for October Prime Day

    The Lenovo Tab P12 is another great choice for Prime Day. This slate is now $36 off for October Prime Day, which is great news for those looking for something more capable from their favorite Lenovo.
    $36 off (11%)
    Buy at Amazon

    Lenovo Tab P11: Save $71!

    Get the Lenovo Tab P11 at a lovely $71 discount on Amazon. This way, you can snatch this handsome fella for just under $130. The tablet is a good choice if you don't need an insane amount of firepower and just want a slate that doesn't break the bank.
    $71 off (35%)
    Buy at Amazon

    October Prime Day deals on other tablets


    The Google Pixel Tablet is $101 off for Prime Day

    The Google Pixel Tablet is now $101 off this Prime Day, making it a fantastic choice for Google fans. The slate is under $400 with its Charging Dock, making it a no-miss. Get one and save $101 at this savings event!
    $101 off (20%)
    Buy at Amazon

    The OnePlus Pad: Save 27% this Prime Day

    If you want a slate with blazing-fast charging speeds and an unconventional aspect ratio, get yourself a new OnePlus Pad. The slate is $130 off for Prime Day! That means you can get one for less than $350. Take advantage of the Prime Day deal before it's too late.
    $130 off (27%)
    Buy at Amazon

    Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Gen: Save $260 this Prime Day

    The Surface Pro 11th Gen is the latest iteration of Microsoft's powerful Windows tablets. This model features 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage and a stunning 13-inch display is now $210 off at Amazon. That's the model's first discount at Amazon since its release, so you should definitely check out the Prime Day deal while it's live.
    $260 off (19%)
    Buy at Amazon
    Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
    Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

