Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Galaxy S24 FE leak further confirms Exynos chipset for some regions

By
0comments
Galaxy S24 FE leak further confirms Exynos chipset for some regions
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE | Image credit – PhoneArena

Samsung is preparing its budget-friendly Fan Edition alternative to the flagship Galaxy S24, and leaks are becoming more frequent. The latest one adds further confirmation to earlier rumors about the device's chipset in certain regions.

Galaxy S24 FE global model spotted on Geekbench


The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE just popped up on Geekbench with the model number SM-S721B, indicating it's the global version, likely for Europe and India. The listing shows it will feature an Exynos 2400 processor.

The Geekbench listing reveals it packs an octa-core processor with the s5e9945 motherboard and a deca-core CPU. It includes a prime core clocked at 3.11 GHz, two performance cores at 2.90 GHz, three more performance cores at 2.59 GHz, four efficiency cores at 1.96 GHz, and an Xclipse 940 GPU.

This points to the likelihood of the Exynos 2400 processor, consistent with previous rumors indicating Samsung's choice of its own chipset for Europe and Qualcomm's Snapdragon for the US, much like the Galaxy S23 FE before it.

 
Why does Samsung opt for different chipsets? One reason could be that Samsung develops and produces Exynos chips internally, potentially reducing production costs compared to Snapdragon processors sourced from Qualcomm. This could be a significant factor for Samsung, particularly in markets where cost efficiency plays a crucial role.

The Geekbench listing points at Exynos 2400 chipset | Image credit – MySmartPrice - Galaxy S24 FE leak further confirms Exynos chipset for some regions
The Geekbench listing points at Exynos 2400 chipset | Image credit – MySmartPrice

Next up, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE made a stop at the Geekbench database, sporting 8GB of RAM. It should debut with Android 14 pre-installed, complemented by Samsung's OneUI interface. Recently, rumors hinted that the Galaxy S24 FE will retain the same main camera as its predecessor.

The budget-friendly alternative to Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 series is rumored to hit shelves no sooner than late fall. Alternatively, it might debut in early 2025 or follow a release pattern similar to its predecessor, with initial availability in select markets by year's end and broader availability in the next year.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change

Latest News

Qi2 is here! Enjoy excellent chargers and mounts from ESR
Qi2 is here! Enjoy excellent chargers and mounts from ESR
Apple should copy Samsung for the foldable iPhone, not Huawei
Apple should copy Samsung for the foldable iPhone, not Huawei
2024 marks the death of the unique smartphone?
2024 marks the death of the unique smartphone?
Another bug on a Galaxy: is Samsung paying attention to software quality?
Another bug on a Galaxy: is Samsung paying attention to software quality?
X, formerly Twitter, begins rollout of "Private Likes" as default for everyone on the platform
X, formerly Twitter, begins rollout of "Private Likes" as default for everyone on the platform
Enter premium smartwatch territory and save big on the Pixel Watch through this deal
Enter premium smartwatch territory and save big on the Pixel Watch through this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless