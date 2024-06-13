Galaxy S24 FE leak further confirms Exynos chipset for some regions

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE | Image credit – PhoneArena





Galaxy S24 FE global model spotted on Geekbench



The Samsung Galaxy S24 TheFE just popped up on Geekbench with the model number SM-S721B, indicating it's the global version, likely for Europe and India. The listing shows it will feature an Exynos 2400 processor.



The Geekbench listing reveals it packs an octa-core processor with the s5e9945 motherboard and a deca-core CPU. It includes a prime core clocked at 3.11 GHz, two performance cores at 2.90 GHz, three more performance cores at 2.59 GHz, four efficiency cores at 1.96 GHz, and an Xclipse 940 GPU.



This points to the likelihood of the Exynos 2400 processor, consistent with previous rumors indicating Samsung's choice of its own chipset for Europe and Qualcomm's Snapdragon for the US, much like the Galaxy S23 FE before it.







Why does Samsung opt for different chipsets? One reason could be that Samsung develops and produces Exynos chips internally, potentially reducing production costs compared to Snapdragon processors sourced from Qualcomm. This could be a significant factor for Samsung, particularly in markets where cost efficiency plays a crucial role.







The budget-friendly alternative to Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 series is rumored to hit shelves no sooner than late fall. Alternatively, it might debut in early 2025 or follow a release pattern similar to its predecessor, with initial availability in select markets by year's end and broader availability in the next year.

Samsung is preparing its budget-friendly Fan Edition alternative to the flagship, and leaks are becoming more frequent. The latest one adds further confirmation to earlier rumors about the device's chipset in certain regions.