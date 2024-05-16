Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

New leaks suggest Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is coming soon
The first leak about the unannounced Galaxy S24 FE date from back February, but Samsung seems to take its time to make the phone official. Based on previous reports, the Galaxy S24 FE will offer similar premium features as the entire Galaxy S24 lineup, but there’s bound to be some downsides since this will be cheaper than Samsung’s current flagships.

But the most arduous question is when exactly Samsung will launch the Galaxy S24 FE, a solid alternative for those who are in the market for a flagship but can’t afford one.

While we can’t yet answer that question yet, we believe there’s a good chance that the Galaxy S24 FE will be announced very soon. The first One UI test build for the Galaxy S24 FE has been recently spotted (via Tarun Vats), which suggests an imminent launch.

The model number SM-S721B spotted in the database is the European version of the Galaxy S24 FE, but other than that there’s nothing really interesting revealed by the recent listing.

As a reminder, the Galaxy S24 FE is a water-downed version of Samsung’s Galaxy S24 flagship line. Reports about the phone’s specs have been rather conflicting with some tipsters claiming the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, while others suggest the Galaxy S24 FE may be equipped with the previous generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset instead.

One thing that all reports seem to have in common is the fact that Samsung plans to launch both Snapdragon and Exynos-powered Galaxy S24 FE, and based on previous history, the Exynos models are expected to be launched in Europe (possibly other regions too).
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

