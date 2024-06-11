Samsung Galaxy S24 FE leak reveals familiar main camera

Samsung Galaxy S24 | Image credit – PhoneArena





No camera surprises: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE to stick with trusted sensor



A Galaxy S24 FE could come equipped with a 50MP main camera sporting a 1/1.57" sensor size with 1.0μm pixels. This sensor mirrors what is found in the Galaxy S23 , Galaxy S23 FE , and Galaxy S24 . new report coming from the Netherlands (translated source) says that theFE could come equipped with a 50MP main camera sporting a 1/1.57" sensor size with 1.0μm pixels. This sensor mirrors what is found in the, and



In other words, it has been Samsung's go-to high-end camera sensor for a while now, and the Galaxy S24 FE stays true to this tradition. While it might not be a shocker, especially considering Samsung's penchant for recycling, at least now you know not to expect any major deviations in this area.





Galaxy S23 FE . In the video below you see how the main camera of the Galaxy S23 FE compares to its older sibling, the For now, it is all speculation, but probably, the ultra-wide and zoom cameras will also remain unchanged from the previous generation,. In the video below you see how the main camera of thecompares to its older sibling, the Galaxy S21 FE









The S24 FE is rumored to launch no earlier than late fall , given its current stage of development. It could potentially debut in early 2025 or follow a release pattern similar to its predecessor, with select markets seeing it by the end of this year and wider availability in the following year.



However, one consistent detail across all reports for now is Samsung's plan to release both Snapdragon and Exynos-powered variants of the Galaxy S24 FE. Based on past trends, the Exynos models are likely to debut in Europe and potentially in other regions, too.



The S24 FE reportedly bears the model number SM-S721 and goes by the codename R12. These are the details available at this time, but with the launch still months away, we anticipate hearing more about the S24 FE in the upcoming weeks.

Samsung’s Fan Edition smartphones have gained popularity as a budget-friendly alternative to Android flagships, offering a unique mix of features at a lower price. We are eagerly awaiting the launch of theFE, expected later this year, and the first camera details are already starting to leak.