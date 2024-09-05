Counting on the sale of your older iPhone to afford a new one? You should sell it by tomorrow

According to SellCell , a platform used by consumers to compare prices for a specific phone from different phone buyers, if you're considering selling your older iPhone model to raise funds to buy one of the new phones, time is running out for you to score a decent return before values decline sharply. The report states that the price of older iPhone models has a tendency to drop "significantly" after Apple introduces its latest iPhone models. And we know that this unveiling will take place on September 9th.





iPhone 16 Plus, We should see pre-orders start on Friday, September 13th, with the release date expected for Friday, September 20th. And if every dollar counts toward your purchase of an iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro , or iPhone 16 Pro Max , you should sell your older iPhone no later than tomorrow to reap a decent return from such a transaction. Looking at recent historical trends, waiting too long to sell your current iPhone could lower the valuation of your current iPhone by as much as 8.3%.





iPhone 16 series is released on September 20th, Friday, September 6th, will be the two week mark. In dollar terms, over the 28 days before the release date of the new model, your iPhone could lose as much as $133 in valuation. Two weeks before the release of the new models, your phone could see $104 in value evaporate. That is what happened last year with the 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max prior to the release of the iPhone 15 line. If theseries is released on September 20th, Friday, September 6th, will be the two week mark.









The big question is, what will you do for a phone between tomorrow and the September 20th release date of the new iPhone 16 series? Some phone buyers will let you lock in a price for up to 30 days which will allow you to sell your older iPhone, get close to the top price for it, buy your new iPhone, receive your new iPhone 16 model, and mail your old phone to the buyer.











iPhone 15 series, all older iPhone models had a "significant" decline in valuations says SellCell.. The trade-in value of the 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max , during the two weeks before last year's release date, dropped from $961 on September 8th to $857 on September 22nd. The year before, the 1TB Last year, in the four weeks before the September 22nd release date for theseries, all older iPhone models had a "significant" decline in valuations says SellCell.. The trade-in value of the 1TB, during the two weeks before last year's release date, dropped from $961 on September 8th to $857 on September 22nd. The year before, the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max , during the same timeframe, saw its value decline from $792.00 down to $727.00, a loss of $65.



iPhone 16 model, you might want to take heed of the stats as presented by SellCell. And this year, more iPhone users might be looking to upgrade especially if they have an iPhone 15 , Perhaps raising an additional $60-$100 isn't important to you, but if you're looking through the couch for change just to buy anmodel, you might want to take heed of the stats as presented by SellCell. And this year, more iPhone users might be looking to upgrade especially if they have an iPhone 15 Plus , or older model that does not support Apple Intelligence.



