TicWatch Pro 3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 is 20% off at Amazon

TicWatch Pro 3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 is 20% off at Amazon0
Introduced back in September, the smartwatch was $100 off during the Amazon Prime Day sale event. If you're looking to buy a smartwatch that's likely (but not yet guaranteed) to receive the next Wear OS 3.0 update, you might want to take a look at Amazon's current deal on the TicWatch Pro 3.
The TicWatch Pro 3 is a decent smartwatch on paper, especially thanks to the dual-layer display that supports both Smart Mode and Enhanced Essential Mode allowing users to switch between them when the need arises. The former enables up to 3 days of battery life, while the latter offers up to 45 days of battery life with just one charge.