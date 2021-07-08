$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

TicWatch Pro 3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 is 20% off at Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
TicWatch Pro 3 is one of the few smartwatches powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform, which probably gives it a slight edge over other Wear OS watches. Price-wise, the TicWatch Pro 3 is an average smartwatch that typically sells for $300.

Introduced back in September, the smartwatch was $100 off during the Amazon Prime Day sale event. If you're looking to buy a smartwatch that's likely (but not yet guaranteed) to receive the next Wear OS 3.0 update, you might want to take a look at Amazon's current deal on the TicWatch Pro 3.

Although it's not as good as the Amazon Prime Day deal, you can still save 20% on the TicWatch Pro 3 right now. The product is sold by Mobvoi, the company behind the TicWatch brand, so you don't have to worry about the warranty.
The TicWatch Pro 3 is a decent smartwatch on paper, especially thanks to the dual-layer display that supports both Smart Mode and Enhanced Essential Mode allowing users to switch between them when the need arises. The former enables up to 3 days of battery life, while the latter offers up to 45 days of battery life with just one charge.

The smartwatch features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with auto-adjustable brightness and an anti-fingerprint glass cover. It also includes a built-in GPS, speaker and microphone, as well as support for NFC (Near Field Communications) payments and Google Play.

