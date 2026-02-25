Three new software features on the Galaxy S26 that make Android evolve from an OS to an intelligent system
New cool stuff to do on your phone! | Image by Samsung
Now that the Galaxy S26 series has been made official, it's clear that Samsung once again tries to redefine the smartphone experience with software embellishments.
That's not new: the Galaxy S24 was presented two years ago as an "AI phone" instead of a smartphone and quickly made headlines with its novel AI features.
Everyday tasks just keep on piling up, and here's where AI should be able to help you if you delegate and stop doing everything by yourself.
The Gemini in the Galaxy S26 series is now able to handle multi-step tasks with a long press of the side button. The beta feature is debuting in the US and South Korea. No matter whether you're ordering a ride or reordering the last meal you had, Gemini should run in the background and do the trick for you.
The beta feature will be initially available for select apps in the food, grocery and rideshare categories, Samsung says.
Hundreds of millions of Android devices are eligible for Circle to Search. But, starting today, the Galaxy S26 gets an enhanced Circle to Search feature with multi-object image recognition.
So if you're scrolling online and stumble upon an outfit you're dying to have, you can now search for the full aesthetic, not just the jeans or the shoes.
With just one swipe, Circle to Search can instantly find visual matches for any item, from headwear to shoes and everything in between. You can browse the results for ideas and refine your search to match your style. On top of that, virtual try-on options are getting even more versatile, letting you see how items would look before you buy. Neat.
Phone scams have been getting out of hand lately, that's why it's important to stay protected at all times.
The on-device Gemini model on the Galaxy S26 has an advanced Scam Detection, and it's available directly in the Samsung Phone app.
So, if you're talking to an unknown caller and the system detects a potential scam, you'll receive an instant audio and haptic alert. You should know that the Scam Detection analysis is automatically turned off for anyone already in your contact list.
Of course, more AI enhancements are expected to arrive on the Galaxy S26 series in the near future.
We've been evolving Android with AI – moving it from an operating system into an intelligent system that learns and works for you. Building on our decade-long partnership with Samsung, we are launching new AI features on the Samsung Galaxy S26 series that help you tackle everyday tasks, find the perfect look and detect scams.
Here are three new Galaxy S26 AI features that'll hopefully make your lives easier, funnier and safer.
Feed your to-do lists to Gemini
The Galaxy S26 debuts this. | Image by PhoneArena
Gemini will run in the background so your phone stays fully operational so you don't miss anything important. For convenience, you can check the live progress from the notifications area and you can jump in or stop a request.
Circle to Search can now find whole outfits
What's the best AI feature?
Enhanced security
