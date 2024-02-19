This fundamentally superior Google Pixel won't get the Android 15 update
Among the budget devices, the Pixel 5a will forever have its place – it may be from 2021, but its battery and camera performance can put many 2024 rivals to shame.
This is why it’s gloomy news that the Pixel 5a won’t get the Android 15 update, but you can’t win ‘em all (via Android Headlines).
It’s known that the Google Pixel 5a is guaranteed to receive Android and security updates until August 2024. That’s about when Android 15 could launch, but, per the report, Google says in a blog post that the Android 15 Developer Preview is available only for the Pixel 6 and later, making the Pixel 5a not eligible for Android 15.
The Android 15 is the first Android update that will only be available for Pixel phones that pack Tensor chipsets (the Pixel 5a has a Qualcomm Snapdragon under the hood).
Focus on Privacy and Security
Speaking of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, Android 15 will be the last major Android update for the duo, as their OS updates are set to end in October 2024. Owners of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro should get security updates for two more years until October 2026.
The Developer Preview can currently be tested on the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet devices – owners have to manually download the factory images and flash their devices if they want to give it a run. Please remember: this is NOT a release meant for the average everyday user, but rather an early baseline build meant for developers only. However, there are notable features new to Android 15 found in the release notes that should be mentioned:
- The latest Privacy Sandbox: Android 15 adds to the Privacy Sandbox initiative, designed to protect user data while still allowing some targeted advertising.
- Secure health data sharing: The Health Connect platform gets expanded to let you manage a wider range of fitness and health information safely.
- File protection: New features help developers ensure your app files are safe and prevent tampering or corruption that could cause problems.
- Choose what to share: When sharing your screen, you can now select just one app window instead of showing your whole phone screen.
