First preview of Android 15 is now available for developers to test

Android 15

Source: Google





Android 15 is not yet available via the Android Beta program, however, that will change as we get closer to the final product. Additionally, it will reach Platform Stability with Beta 3 in June 2024. Here’s the current release schedule:



Developer Preview 1 (today)

Developer Preview 2 (March)

Beta 1 (April)

Beta 2 (May)

Beta 3 (June)

Beta 4 (July)

Final Release (TBD)



