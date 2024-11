There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it

OnePlus 13

Moreover, we can remember a time when OnePlus did indeed have some extra choice in its flagship lineup - namely with the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, as well as the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.Since 2022, the company has decided that one “Pro-grade” flagship is enough, which is how we ended up with the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 11, OnePlus 12 , and the latest

And I know the 2025 smartphone trend will be going slimmer but… let’s go smaller too, OnePlus? Let’s go… Minus? IDK, IDK…

In the end, there simply isn’t a smallerand there’s nothing we can do about it.That being said, there is One much less obvious alternative to compact iPhone, Galaxy, and Pixel flagships that could very grab my attention, and that is the recently rumored, which should have exactly what thedoesn’t - a smaller (cover) display - likely in the 6.4-inch range.As someone who’s been using the Pixel 9 Pro Fold since launch, I’ve grown used to the idea of a folding phone, so I wouldn’t mind the form-factor at all. In fact, it comes with a ton of benefits (which I don’t be getting into now).However, the big hurdle on the way is going to be the price of the, which (at least in Europe) might be close to double that of the. And of course, folding phones aren’t for everybody.Which means the only way to wrap up this story is to ask OnePlus to make a smaller OnePlus 14 - because the OnePlus Open can’t be the phone I recommend to those who want a one-hand friendly OnePlus flagship.