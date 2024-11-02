There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
If it wasn’t clear by looking at my last Apple-related story, I’m getting a little tired of Cupertino’s cheap upselling tricks. In fact, I might be looking to switch to my first (primary) Android phone since the Pixel 6 Pro!
And since I’m unimpressed with Samsung and Google’s camera performance and the battery life on the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 9 Pro, I have my sights on the OnePlus 13.
The problem (if it wasn’t already clear) is that the OnePlus 13 is missing one thing I really value in a phone - a manageable size for one-handed use.
As I alluded in the intro, I don’t consider the Galaxy S24 a viable alternative to the new iPhone 16 Pro simply because it’s not the best Galaxy Samsung makes - because the South Korean company keeps refusing to make a smaller version of the “Ultra” Galaxy.
On the other hand, the other “obvious” alternative to the iPhone 16 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro is incredibly underpowered for the things I need to get done - for example, video editing. The Pixel can take 3 minutes to save a video edit the iPhone saves with a single click.
That leaves me with the OnePlus 13, which looks and feels more premium than the Galaxy S24, and will run circles around it in terms of battery life. Meanwhile, it demolishes the Tensor G4 in the Pixel 9 Pro in performance.
To get into a bit more detail, here’s why I consider the OnePlus 13 the main Android candidate for replacing my iPhone 15 Pro Max:
And despite all of that, I can’t get over the fact that the only way to get all of that is to go with the only OnePlus 13 size variant OnePlus makes. The OnePlus 13 is practically the size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is a very large phone.
However, judging by myself, friends, and family, there are still sooo many people who prefer phones with smaller screens - something in the 6.2 - 6.4-inch range, or in other words, iPhone 16 - Galaxy S24 - Pixel 9 Pro territory.
Moreover, we can remember a time when OnePlus did indeed have some extra choice in its flagship lineup - namely with the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, as well as the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.
Since 2022, the company has decided that one “Pro-grade” flagship is enough, which is how we ended up with the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 11, OnePlus 12, and the latest OnePlus 13.
In the end, there simply isn’t a smaller OnePlus 13 and there’s nothing we can do about it.
That being said, there is One much less obvious alternative to compact iPhone, Galaxy, and Pixel flagships that could very grab my attention, and that is the recently rumored OnePlus Open 2, which should have exactly what the OnePlus 13 doesn’t - a smaller (cover) display - likely in the 6.4-inch range.
However, the big hurdle on the way is going to be the price of the OnePlus Open 2, which (at least in Europe) might be close to double that of the OnePlus 13. And of course, folding phones aren’t for everybody.
Which means the only way to wrap up this story is to ask OnePlus to make a smaller OnePlus 14 - because the OnePlus Open can’t be the phone I recommend to those who want a one-hand friendly OnePlus flagship.
And since I’m unimpressed with Samsung and Google’s camera performance and the battery life on the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 9 Pro, I have my sights on the OnePlus 13.
The jaw-dropping 6,000 mAh battery with super-fast wired charging and magnetic wireless charging; class-leading Snapdragon Elite chip, and impressive camera system, make the just-launched OnePlus 13 possibly the strongest Android contender to replace my iPhone (for now).
The problem (if it wasn’t already clear) is that the OnePlus 13 is missing one thing I really value in a phone - a manageable size for one-handed use.
And for a second year in a row, I’m asking… Why?
The OnePlus 13 needs a Plus One more than ever now: Is OnePlus leaving money on the table?
As I alluded in the intro, I don’t consider the Galaxy S24 a viable alternative to the new iPhone 16 Pro simply because it’s not the best Galaxy Samsung makes - because the South Korean company keeps refusing to make a smaller version of the “Ultra” Galaxy.
On the other hand, the other “obvious” alternative to the iPhone 16 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro is incredibly underpowered for the things I need to get done - for example, video editing. The Pixel can take 3 minutes to save a video edit the iPhone saves with a single click.
OnePlus 13 is the perfect Android replacement for my iPhone 15 Pro Max - but not the perfect alternative for the compact iPhone 16 Pro
That leaves me with the OnePlus 13, which looks and feels more premium than the Galaxy S24, and will run circles around it in terms of battery life. Meanwhile, it demolishes the Tensor G4 in the Pixel 9 Pro in performance.
To get into a bit more detail, here’s why I consider the OnePlus 13 the main Android candidate for replacing my iPhone 15 Pro Max:
Recommended Stories
- Magnetic wireless charging (MagSafe)
- iPhone-grade vibration motor (possibly better)
- iPhone-grade performance (possibly better - on paper)
- Alert slider - to replace the iPhone’s Action Button
- Ultrasonic fingerprint reader (should be as fast as Face ID)
- Very generous storage and RAM options - 256/12GB on the base model
- Flat display with 3D curved glass and symmetrical borders
- Beautiful finnish (in Blue and maybe White)
- Lighter than Apple, Samsung, and Google’s large flagships
- Capable triple 50MP camera system with natural colors in the Hasselblad mode
- Dramatically faster wired and wireless charging than any other mainstream flagship
- Huge 6,000 mAh battery, which could very well compensate for Android's lack of battery optimization and bring the OnePlus 13’s endurance up on par with the iPhone’s
- Despite the expected price hike in the US and Europe, the OnePlus 13 will certainly be cheaper than the likes of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Pixel 9 Pro XL
I get why OnePlus has decided to make only a large variant of the OnePlus 13, but why miss out on the opportunity created by the battery revolution?
These MAGNETIC cases look delicious.
And despite all of that, I can’t get over the fact that the only way to get all of that is to go with the only OnePlus 13 size variant OnePlus makes. The OnePlus 13 is practically the size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is a very large phone.
Now, sure - I get it… According to recent trends, people prefer larger phones, with larger screens, so from that PoV, OnePlus is doing the sensible thing by going with a single 6.8-inch OnePlus 13 flagship
However, judging by myself, friends, and family, there are still sooo many people who prefer phones with smaller screens - something in the 6.2 - 6.4-inch range, or in other words, iPhone 16 - Galaxy S24 - Pixel 9 Pro territory.
Not to mention that now is the best time to make a compact phone, which can pack a large battery. As proven by the likes of the Vivo X200 Mini Pro and OnePlus 15, which pack huge 5,600 mAh cells while being the size of the iPhone 16 Pro.
Moreover, we can remember a time when OnePlus did indeed have some extra choice in its flagship lineup - namely with the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, as well as the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.
Since 2022, the company has decided that one “Pro-grade” flagship is enough, which is how we ended up with the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 11, OnePlus 12, and the latest OnePlus 13.
Could the OnePlus Open 2 be the way to go if you want a OnePlus flagship you can use with one AND two hands?
In the end, there simply isn’t a smaller OnePlus 13 and there’s nothing we can do about it.
That being said, there is One much less obvious alternative to compact iPhone, Galaxy, and Pixel flagships that could very grab my attention, and that is the recently rumored OnePlus Open 2, which should have exactly what the OnePlus 13 doesn’t - a smaller (cover) display - likely in the 6.4-inch range.
As someone who’s been using the Pixel 9 Pro Fold since launch, I’ve grown used to the idea of a folding phone, so I wouldn’t mind the form-factor at all. In fact, it comes with a ton of benefits (which I don’t be getting into now).
However, the big hurdle on the way is going to be the price of the OnePlus Open 2, which (at least in Europe) might be close to double that of the OnePlus 13. And of course, folding phones aren’t for everybody.
Which means the only way to wrap up this story is to ask OnePlus to make a smaller OnePlus 14 - because the OnePlus Open can’t be the phone I recommend to those who want a one-hand friendly OnePlus flagship.
And I know the 2025 smartphone trend will be going slimmer but… let’s go smaller too, OnePlus? Let’s go… Minus? IDK, IDK…
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: