There is a glaring gap in Google’s Pixel phone lineup

However, there's one really big gap in this expanded model range that's a potential missed opportunity when we compare the Pixels to their counterparts from Samsung and Apple. But before we get to the missing link in Pixel's DNA, let's quickly refresh our memory.





The Pixel 9 series model reshuffle







The Pixel 9 Pro XL starts at $1,099, just $100 below the iPhone 16 Pro Max , but there are a lot of similarities.



From the design (almost exactly the same dimensions, weight and looks, barring the camera bump), to the setup of the cameras, memory configurations, etc.



Galaxy S25 Ultra is a little bit different, mainly due to the existence of the S Pen, but still it's clear where Google is aiming with the Pixel 9 Pro XL.



The other change in the lineup came on the foldable front. The second The other change in the lineup came on the foldable front. The second Pixel Fold iteration was nested under the core models and renamed the Pixel 9 Pro Fold



This model is competing with the Galaxy Z Fold series, but unlike splitting the releases, Google thinks it's better to offer the foldable alongside the other, non-folding models.



The Pixel 9 Pro has shrunk







Another change we witnessed last year was the new compact Pixel 9 Pro model. The phone launched with a 6.3-inch display, suspiciously similar to the Another change we witnessed last year was the new compactmodel. The phone launched with a 6.3-inch display, suspiciously similar to the iPhone 16 Pro . These two come in similar sizes, and they also share the exact same starting price of $999.



Many people welcomed the new compact-sized Pixel Pro model, and even though the vanilla Pixel has been left vulnerable to its own Pixel A-series kin, the small Pro has been selling well (counterpoint data).



What's the missing link then? At first glance it seems that Google has covered all the bases and is ready to take Samsung and Apple's market share.



Let's say you want to get a big-screen phone with flagship specs, but you don't want to spend north of $1000. Where do you go, and what do you get? If you're in the Apple camp, you just buy an Let's say you want to get a big-screen phone with flagship specs, but you don't want to spend north of $1000. Where do you go, and what do you get? If you're in the Apple camp, you just buy an iPhone 16 Plus for $899. It's a bigger version of the base model, with a bigger screen and battery.



If you're a Samsung fan or just in the Android camp, the If you're a Samsung fan or just in the Android camp, the Galaxy S25 Plus is your best bet. It exploits the same idea—a big screen and battery and similar specs to the core model for not a lot of extra money. You can also opt for an FE device, although the screen size is a bit different.



You get where we're going with this. What do you do if you want a big-screen Pixel that's reasonably priced? There's simply no such model now. With the introduction of the premium Pixel 9 Pro XL , the big-screen model will set you back $1,100, and at the same time, the sub-$1,000 Pixel 9 Pro is now rather small at 6.3 inches. You get where we're going with this. What do you do if you want a big-screen Pixel that's reasonably priced? There's simply no such model now. With the introduction of the premium, the big-screen model will set you back $1,100, and at the same time, the sub-$1,000is now rather small at 6.3 inches.



Do we need a Pixel 9 Plus?







That's the million-dollar question, isn't it? We're arbitrarily calling this model the Pixel 9 Plus just to place it next to the rivals from Apple and Samsung. It has to be a 6.8-inch device just like the Pro XL model, but what sacrifices need to be made to lower the cost to around $899?



We could lose the periscope telephoto camera, but that's about it. Apple has the hardware comfort to offer different chipsets on the Pro and non-Pro models, while Samsung has the S Pen to sacrifice along with the periscope telephoto (still offering a 3x normal telephoto on the Galaxy S25 Plus ).



Google can't play the chipset game, as the Tensor G4 is still lagging behind in raw performance, and swapping the telephoto from the Pro XL with a regular 3x zoom lens might be enough to bring the price down to the target $899.



Nevertheless, the fact of the matter is that if you want a big-screen Pixel, your only option now is the Pixel 9 Pro XL , which crosses the $1000 threshold. Do you think a Pixel 9 Plus makes sense and would you buy one? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.





Do we need a Pixel 9 Plus? Absolutely! More choice is always better! I'm not sure about it... Nah, the Pixel lineup is good enough as it is. Other (comment below) Absolutely! More choice is always better! 12.5% I'm not sure about it... 0% Nah, the Pixel lineup is good enough as it is. 87.5% Other (comment below) 0%





