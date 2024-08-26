Samsung Galaxy S24 FE bares its battery at the FCC
Samsung is gearing up to unveil the affordable Fan Edition of the Galaxy S24 series that it released at the beginning of the year, and the Galaxy S24 FE phone has now passed its FCC certification song and dance to indicate that the launch is near.
The big news is that the Galaxy S24 FE will offer the Galaxy S24+ display size this year, rather than the Galaxy S24 screen diagonal that its predecessors shipped with. This will make it an extremely exciting proposition for those who want a larger screen at a price that is much lower than the S24+ tag.
Previously, the Galaxy FE editions shipped with a smallish for today's standards 6.4-inch display that would ha it somewhere between the 6.2-inch Galaxy S24 and 6.7-inch S24+. Given that the S24 costs $799 and the S24+ is $999, the $629 price of the Fan Editions didn't really warrant buying it before the real S24 deal.
Now that the Galaxy S24 FE will sport a 6.7-inch display, however, it will be a more formidable competitor, and it wouldn't cannibalize the much more expensive S24+, either.
The S24 FE is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the US, or an Exynos 2400e processor abroad, with a healthy improvement in both raw power and energy efficiency over last year's Exynos 2200. The triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 12, and 8MP sensor is bound to sound familiar to owners of the Galaxy S23 FE, though.
The regular Exynos 2400 is a Decacore chip with 10 CPU cores. The configuration starts with one Cortex-X4 prime CPU core running at a clock speed of up to 3.21GHz. There are two efficiency-performance Cortex-A720 CPU cores running up to 2.9GHz, and three more Cortex-A720 CPU cores with a clock speed maxing out at 2.6GHz. Lastly, the chip is equipped with four Cortex-A520 efficiency CPU cores, maxing out at a clock speed of 1.95GHz.
The Galaxy S24 FE battery | Image source – FCC via 91 Mobiles
The FCC listing also confirmed that there will be a reasonably large 4,565 mAh battery in the Galaxy S24 FE, little changed from its predecessor. The use of a more efficient screen and processor should bring advancements in battery life when compared to its predecessor, though.
