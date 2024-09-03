Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE charging info surfaces before launch

By
Samsung
Galaxy S24 FE smartphones in blue, green, black, white, and yellow aligned next to each other.
Lately, the upcoming Galaxy S24 Fan Edition has been making appearances on various certification platforms, signaling that Samsung is preparing for its launch. We have already uncovered many details about the Galaxy S24 FE, and now there is one more piece of the puzzle.

Galaxy S24 FE to keep 25W wired charging, same as its predecessor


This might be a bit of a letdown, but the Galaxy S24 FE just popped up on the TÜV certification, confirming it will stick with 25W charging – just like its predecessor. So, once again, the FE model misses out on the faster 45W charging, which is Samsung's current max. Looks like Samsung is cutting corners again to keep costs down.

Screenshot showing charging details for the Galaxy S24 FE.
Galaxy S24 FE gets TÜV certification. | Image credit – Gizmochina


Earlier reports have revealed more about the battery specs. The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to feature a 4,565 mAh battery, just a bit bigger than what we saw in the previous model. However, with a more efficient screen and processor on board, we can likely expect better battery life compared to its predecessor.

Speaking of processors, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2400. Recently, the US version of the phone showed up on Geekbench with an underclocked chipset during testing, hinting that Samsung might be dialing back the clock speed on the Exynos 2400 for this model. There is even some buzz that this toned-down version could be branded as the Exynos 2400e.

On the outside, the Galaxy S24 FE will look almost identical to its predecessor, except for one key difference – a larger display. This time around, the new model is expected to sport the same screen size as the Galaxy S24+, meaning a sizable 6.7-inch display. Plus, the brightness is getting a significant boost, jumping from 1400 nits all the way to 1900 nits.

The smartphone is also rumored to feature a triple rear camera setup with 50MP, 12MP, and 8MP sensors, much like what we saw with the Galaxy S23 FE. On the AI front, the S24 FE is expected to include Galaxy AI, Samsung’s collection of AI tools designed to boost everything from photo capturing and editing to optimizing battery life and overall performance.

A recent rumor suggests that the Galaxy S24 FE could hit the market in October, just like last year’s model.

With all the hype and leaks surrounding this upcoming Galaxy smartphone, I think it looks like a solid choice if you want that premium Galaxy S experience without emptying your wallet. So, if you are in the market, it might be worth waiting just a bit longer.
Tsveta Ermenkova
