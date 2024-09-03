Leaked Samsung S24 FE info tips the largest screen on a Fan Edition and sub-$600 price

6.7" FHD+ 120Hz OLED display

Exynos 2400e

50MP + 12MP (UW) + 8MP (Tele)

10MP selfie

128GB/256 GB storage

Android 14, One UI 6.1

4,600mAh battery, 25W charging

IP68 rating





The big news is that the Galaxy S24 FE will offer the Galaxy S24 + display size this year, rather than the Galaxy S24 screen diagonal that its predecessors shipped with. This will make it an extremely exciting proposition for those who want a larger screen at a price that is $300 lower than the S24+'s $999 tag. The big news is that thewill offer the+ display size this year, rather than thescreen diagonal that its predecessors shipped with. This will make it an extremely exciting proposition for those who want a larger screen at a price that is $300 lower than the S24+'s $999 tag.





Previously, the Galaxy FE editions shipped with a smallish for today's standards 6.4-inch display that would place it somewhere between the 6.2-inch Galaxy S24 and 6.7-inch S24+. Given that the S24 costs $799 and the S24+ is $999, the $629 price of the Fan Editions didn't really warrant buying it before the real S24 deal.





Now that the Galaxy S24 FE will sport a 6.7-inch display, however, it will be a more formidable competitor, and it wouldn't cannibalize the much more expensive S24+, either.





The S24 FE is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the US, or an Exynos 2400e processor abroad, with a healthy improvement in both raw power and energy efficiency over last year's Exynos 2200. The triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP zoom camera, introduces no new twists compared to the Galaxy S23 FE predecssor.





The deca-core Exynos 2400 offers one Cortex-X4 prime CPU core running at a clock speed of up to 3.21 GHz. There are two performance Cortex-A720 CPU cores running up to 2.9 GHz, and three slower Cortex-A720 CPU cores with a clock speed of 2.6 GHz. The four Cortex-A520 low-power cores for mundane tasks are clocked at 1.95 GHz.



Recommended Stories

The typical capacity of the 4,600 mAh battery is set at 4,565 mAh, so any advances in battery life should come from the use of the more efficient screen and processor generations, rather than battery size.





All in all, the S24 FE is shaping up to be a worthy upgrade from its predecessor, with much faster and more frugal chipset, as well as a way larger screen that is more in sync with these times of voracious media consumption.