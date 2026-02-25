Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store!
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store!
Save up to $900 on your next Galaxy S26 flagship

The Exynos and Snapdragon split is real in the Galaxy S26 lineup

Find out what exact silicon you will find inside your new Galaxy S26 device

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Processors Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
exynos and snapdragon collage in two smartphones
Different processors power the S26 series in different regions | Image by DigitalBG
The Galaxy S26 series is official, featuring a new powerful chipset among other upgrades. Just like last year, Samsung has decided to split the hardware by region, giving some models the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, while others rely on the in-house-built Exynos 2600.

What are the differences between these chipsets? What model comes with what chipset and in which markets exactly? We're going to answer these questions below and help you better understand the Galaxy S26 series hardware situation.

Pre-order the Galaxy S26 for up to $500 off

$399 99
$899 99
$500 off (56%)
The "vanilla" Galaxy S26 has finally been announced. With a next-gen Galaxy AI and a powerful chip, this phone checks all the boxes. Right now, you can pre-order the phone for up to $500 with trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S26+ for up to $700 off

$399 99
$1099 99
$700 off (64%)
The Galaxy S26+ is here, bringing improved software and a more powerful processor. The device can now be available for up to $700 off at the official store with eligible device trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

$399 99
$1299 99
$900 off (69%)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, bringing a Privacy Screen feature, insanely fast processor, and multiple Galaxy AI enhancements. Right now, you can pre-order the flagship for up to $900 off with eligible trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung


The Galaxy S26 Ultra gets a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 everywhere in the world


The fastest Qualcomm chip can be found inside the Galaxy S26 Ultra | Image by Qualcomm - The Exynos and Snapdragon split is real in the Galaxy S26 lineup
The fastest Qualcomm chip can be found inside the Galaxy S26 Ultra | Image by Qualcomm

If you're planning to buy the Ultra model, you're going to get it with the Snapdragon chipset, and just like the past couple of generations, it bears the "for Galaxy" branding, meaning it's slightly overclocked and there's slightly more performance compared to the regular version of that silicon.

There's no confusion here—the Galaxy S26 Ultra is getting the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in all regions of the world. Samsung used the same segregation last year, and with the S26 series, the trend continues. The situation is different for the other two models in the lineup.

Recommended For You

Does it matter to you whether the S26 has a Snapdragon or Exynos chip?
0 Votes

The story changes with the S26 and S26 Plus



If you're living in North America, Japan, or China, the entire Galaxy S26 lineup comes equipped with the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. This includes the vanilla Galaxy S26 model, as well as the Galaxy S26 Plus, and of course, the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

In Europe and the rest of the world, the regular Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus feature the in-house developed Exynos 2600 chipset. It's Samsung's latest and greatest silicon, showing early benchmark scores close to the Snapdragon, and also built on the 2nm manufacturing node, while the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is a 3nm chip. 

But more on the differences between these two chips further down.

North America, China, JapanEurope + rest of the world
Samsung Galaxy S26Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for GalaxySamsung Exynos 2600
Samsung Galaxy S26 PlusQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for GalaxySamsung Exynos 2600
Samsung Galaxy S26 UltraQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for GalaxyQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy

What does "for Galaxy" mean?



This "for Galaxy" moniker signifies custom-made, overclocked Snapdragon chips developed by Qualcomm specifically to deliver superior CPU, GPU, and AI performance for Samsung flagship devices.

Samsung announced its partnership with Qualcomm back in 2023 with the Galaxy S23 series. This partnership gave birth to the "for Galaxy" branding on the silicon inside Samsung's flagship phones.

The Galaxy S26 series is the latest lineup to take advantage of this partnership, and all Snapdragon-equipped models bear the "for Galaxy" stamp.

What are the differences between the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and the Exynos 2600?



The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and the Exynos 2600 are two rather different chipsets, both in core and GPU architecture and in manufacturing process as well.

The Qualcomm chip is built using TSMC's 3nm manufacturing technology and features a custom 3rd-gen Qualcomm Oryon CPU. It consists of two big prime cores clocked at 4.61 GHz and 6 performance cores at 3.63 GHz.

The Exynos 2600, on the other hand, uses a different 1+3+6 core architecture, featuring one big C1-Ultra core at 3.8 GHz, three C1-Pro cores clocked at 3.25 GHz, and six efficiency C1-Pro cores clocked lower at 2.75 GHz.

The GPU processors are also different between these two chipsets. The Snapdragon uses Adreno 840, while the Exynos comes equipped with an Xclipse 960 graphics chip.
You can find a detailed comparison between the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and the Exynos 2600 in the table below:

ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5Exynos 2600
CPU2x Prime @ 4.6GHz
6x Performance @ 3.62GHz		1x C1-Ultra @ 3.8GHz
3x C1-Pro @ 3.25GHz
6x C1-Pro @ 2.75GHz
SMESMESME2
RAMLPDDR5XLPDDR5X
GPUAdreno 840
Snapdragon Game Super Resolution
High Performance Memory		Xclipse 960
Exynos Neural Super Sampling
NPUHexagon32K MAC NPU
Video decoderH.264, H.265, VP9, AV1H.264, H.265, VP9, AV1
StorageUFS 4.1UFS 4.1
ModemSnapdragon X85N/A – external
ProcessTSMC 3nm N3PSamsung 2nm GAA

Early benchmarks show that the multi-core performance is very close between these two chips, while the Snapdragon has a slight edge when it comes to single-core performance. We need to run some tests in our lab to be able to pass a final verdict on which one is faster, so stay tuned for benchmark scores soon.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.webp
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
T-Mobile is all in on the next hot thing, and customers will reap the rewards
T-Mobile is all in on the next hot thing, and customers will reap the rewards
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless