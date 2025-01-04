Amazon hosts a tempting iPad mini 6 64GB discount, possibly for a short time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for an ultra-compact iOS slate? Well, you can pick the latest iPad mini 7, but that one isn't on sale at the time of writing (at least not on Amazon). If you don't mind going for the older model, the iPad mini 6, you're definitely in luck! This bad boy is 20% off at Amazon right now, offered for under $400.
Saving $99 on an Apple tablet is definitely welcome, but we should note that not every coating is available for 20% off its usual price. Amazon offers a $99 discount on the 64GB Wi-Fi-only model in Space Gray exclusively. Still, given that Walmart and Best Buy have no matching discounts nor a price cut on the A17 Pro-powered iPad mini 7, we'd say this promo is worth checking out.
Under the hood, you have a slightly outdated but still capable Apple A15 Bionic chip, allowing the slate to handle multiple tasks with ease. Of course, if you want more horsepower, you should probably consider increasing your budget over $400 and going for, say, the M2-powered iPad Air (2024).
At the end of the day, the iPad mini 6 may no longer be Apple's most impressive small-sized slate. Still, it remains a hot pick for users on a tighter budget. While it's not exactly cheap, even at $99 off, the unit is a worthwhile option for those who don't intend to wait for a proper iPad mini 7 sale. Get yours and save 20% at Amazon.
Saving $99 on an Apple tablet is definitely welcome, but we should note that not every coating is available for 20% off its usual price. Amazon offers a $99 discount on the 64GB Wi-Fi-only model in Space Gray exclusively. Still, given that Walmart and Best Buy have no matching discounts nor a price cut on the A17 Pro-powered iPad mini 7, we'd say this promo is worth checking out.
The iPad mini 6 may have been released in 2021, but it still looks as stylish as modern tablets get. It features an 8.3-inch LCD display with 60Hz refresh rates and True Tone support. That makes colors look warmer, making the slate ideal for long reading.
Under the hood, you have a slightly outdated but still capable Apple A15 Bionic chip, allowing the slate to handle multiple tasks with ease. Of course, if you want more horsepower, you should probably consider increasing your budget over $400 and going for, say, the M2-powered iPad Air (2024).
While most slates are rather big and, thus, uncomfortable for video shooting, this bad boy is ideal with its small size. Speaking of which, it records videos of up to 4K @ 60fps with its 12 MP main camera, which is amazing for a tablet.
At the end of the day, the iPad mini 6 may no longer be Apple's most impressive small-sized slate. Still, it remains a hot pick for users on a tighter budget. While it's not exactly cheap, even at $99 off, the unit is a worthwhile option for those who don't intend to wait for a proper iPad mini 7 sale. Get yours and save 20% at Amazon.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
04 Jan, 2025Amazon hosts a tempting iPad mini 6 64GB discount, possibly for a short time
19 Dec, 2024Apple's 2022 iPad 10 is on sale at a huge $100 discount for one final time this year
17 Dec, 2024Amazon gives you another chance to buy the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 at its Black Friday price
10 Dec, 2024You have 24 hours (or less) to get Apple's 11-inch iPad Air (2024) at an unprecedented $130 discount
09 Dec, 2024The superb iPad Air 11-inch M2 (2024) is $100 off at Amazon yet again
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: