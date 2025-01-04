Amazon hosts a tempting iPad mini 6 64GB discount, possibly for a short time

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

iPad mini 6, placed in landscape orientation on a white table against a yellow background.
Looking for an ultra-compact iOS slate? Well, you can pick the latest iPad mini 7, but that one isn't on sale at the time of writing (at least not on Amazon). If you don't mind going for the older model, the iPad mini 6, you're definitely in luck! This bad boy is 20% off at Amazon right now, offered for under $400.

Save $99 on the iPad mini 6 at Amazon

Want an undemanding, small-sized iOS slate at discounted prices? Consider the iPad mini 6. This bad boy with 64GB of storage, Wi-Fi-only support, and Space Gray coating is available for $99 off at Amazon. Get one and save while you can.
$99 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Saving $99 on an Apple tablet is definitely welcome, but we should note that not every coating is available for 20% off its usual price. Amazon offers a $99 discount on the 64GB Wi-Fi-only model in Space Gray exclusively. Still, given that Walmart and Best Buy have no matching discounts nor a price cut on the A17 Pro-powered iPad mini 7, we'd say this promo is worth checking out.

The iPad mini 6 may have been released in 2021, but it still looks as stylish as modern tablets get. It features an 8.3-inch LCD display with 60Hz refresh rates and True Tone support. That makes colors look warmer, making the slate ideal for long reading.

Under the hood, you have a slightly outdated but still capable Apple A15 Bionic chip, allowing the slate to handle multiple tasks with ease. Of course, if you want more horsepower, you should probably consider increasing your budget over $400 and going for, say, the M2-powered iPad Air (2024).

While most slates are rather big and, thus, uncomfortable for video shooting, this bad boy is ideal with its small size. Speaking of which, it records videos of up to 4K @ 60fps with its 12 MP main camera, which is amazing for a tablet.

At the end of the day, the iPad mini 6 may no longer be Apple's most impressive small-sized slate. Still, it remains a hot pick for users on a tighter budget. While it's not exactly cheap, even at $99 off, the unit is a worthwhile option for those who don't intend to wait for a proper iPad mini 7 sale. Get yours and save 20% at Amazon.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

