Tax Day tech deals: celebrate your tax refund with top bargains on phones, laptops, and more

A person holds the Galaxy S25 Ultra, showing off the phone's rear design.
Tax Day is here, and it's time to file your return! As you may know, April 15 is the final deadline for submitting your federal tax return. While mailing your return or filing for an extension may not sound super fun, here's some good news: Americans tend to receive over $3,000 in tax refunds on average. 

Even better, major online retailers usually mark the day with awesome sales on superior tech, helping you get high-end tech at big discounts. If you want to celebrate your refund in style, check out these superb bargains on Android phones, high-end laptops, tablets, and more. 

Top 3 Tax Day deals available right now: 

256GB Pixel 9 Pro Fold: $300 off at Amazon

$300 off (17%)
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold looks premium with its slim design and large main display, plus you can find it for $300 off its original price. The tempting promo is live at Amazon, but it might not last long. Act fast and save on the 256GB model this tax refund season!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Book 5, 15.6-inch: Save 15% at Amazon

$200 off (15%)
The Galaxy Book 5 stands out with a gorgeous 15.6-inch FHD AMOLED touchscreen, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, making it a top-shelf option for most users. Couple that with multiple Copilot+ features, and you've got a winner. The best part? You can save 15% on it right now!
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 13-inch with M3: 8% off

$64 off (8%)
Want a new iPad? This tax refund season is the perfect time to buy one at discounted prices. The recently-launched iPad Air M3 with a 13-inch display is 8% off at Amazon right now, giving you more value for your investment. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon


These three promos are surely exciting, especially Amazon's rare $300 discount on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. But those aren't the only ones! Scroll down for more spicy promos this tax refund season.

Tax Day phone deals


What better way to celebrate the season of refunds than with a new premium smartphone? With multiple offers on Samsung, Google Pixel, and Motorola models, now's the best time to capitalize on your tax refunds. Get into that Tax Day mood with these top offers!

Save $245 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra

$245 off (19%)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is currently available for 19% off at Amazon. That brings the premium handset down under the $1,060 mark. The promo is only live on the Titanium Silverblue model and will remain live for a limited time. Get yours and celebrate Tax Day in style.
Buy at Amazon

The 512GB Pixel 9 Pro is $300 off at Amazon

$300 off (25%)
During tax refund season, Amazon lets you score a huge $300 discount on the Pixel 9 Pro. This smartphone is ideal for compact flagship phone fans, plus it comes with 512GB of onboard storage. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

The OnePlus 12 is $150 off at Amazon

$150 off (17%)
Do you want to stand out from the crowd and still get a top-class flagship? Well, if you also appreciate fast charging speeds, we suggest getting the OnePlus 12. This handset is $150 off in its 16/512GB configuration at Amazon during the tax refund season.
Buy at Amazon

The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is $200 off

$799 99
$999 99
$200 off (20%)
The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is another tempting pick this tax refund season. If you're a clamshell foldable phone fan looking to make the most of your refund, head over to Best Buy and save $200 on this gorgeous handset.
Buy at BestBuy


Let's kickstart this year's Tax Day phone deals with the latest Galaxy AI king. Amazon has a splendid offer on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, offering the model in Titanium Whitesilver for 19% off. That saves you $245, providing more value for money on the superb Samsung phone. The offer will only stay live for a short time, so act fast and get one soon.

Another seriously good tax refund offer at the e-commerce giant lets you save a whopping $300 on the Google Pixel 9 Pro. With its 6.3-inch OLED display, this option is perfect for users seeking a more compact device.

Those aren't the only awesome promos, though. For instance, you can save $200 on the Motorola Razr+ (2024) at Best Buy or score a $150 discount on the OnePlus 12.

Tax Day laptop deals


Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 (16-inch): $952 off

$1212 23
$2164 69
$952 off (44%)
The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 is for those who need next-level power. With its Snapdragon X Plus chip, Windows 11 Pro on deck, 32GB RAM and a whopping 1TB storage, this Lenovo laptop shows off responsiveness in a whole new way. It's ideal for multitasking and long-hour use, plus you can save a whopping $952 on it at the official store.
Buy at Lenovo

13-inch MacBook Air M3: $200 off at Amazon

$200 off (15%)
Want to celebrate tax refund season with an ultra-light, small MacBook? Amazon comes to your rescue with an irresistible $200 discount on the 2024-released Apple laptop. The model arrives with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, plus it runs on macOS. Get yours and enjoy up to 18 hours of on-screen time at a more reasonable price.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Nitro 17: Save 11% at Amazon

$160 off (11%)
Unleash the gamer within at relatively affordable prices with the Acer Nitro 17. The laptop features a 17.3-inch FHD display with 165Hz refresh rate, 16GB RAM and 1TB Gen 4 SSD storage. The best part? You can save $160 on it at Amazon, which brings it down to its best price.
Buy at Amazon

Planning to upgrade your laptop game this tax refund season? In that case, you should definitely check out these excellent deals! Currently, Amazon sells the M3 MacBook Air with a 13-inch display at a killer $200 discount. It also offers the Acer Nitro — a gaming laptop — for $160 off its original price. 

The best deal right now? An absolutely unbelievable $952 price cut on the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7. This laptop comes with a 16-inch display, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and Windows 11 Pro. Typically, you'd have to cough up over $2,150 to buy it, but the Lenovo Store is now offering it for 44% off, slashing it under the $1,120 mark. 

Recommended Stories

Tax Day tablet deals


Don't really need a new laptop? No problem! Amazon and other merchants also give you huge discounts on many of the best tablets

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: $300 off at Best Buy

$899 99
$1199 99
$300 off (25%)
Don't mind getting an older Galaxy tablet? The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra could be the perfect fit for you. This model currently retails for $300 off at Best Buy, and trade-ins help you unlock extra savings. Get yours and enjoy your tax refund savings.
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ with book cover keyboard: 10% off

$85 off (10%)
The just-released Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is already available at a sweet discount on Amazon. For a limited time, you can buy this 13.1-inch tablet for $85 off, bringing the bundle down to about $735. While that may sound like a steep asking price, we should keep in mind this tablet was released less than a month ago.
Buy at Amazon

iPad Pro 11-inch, M4: Save $100

$100 off (10%)
The 11-inch iPad Pro is for fans of iOS devices looking for next-level power. With the M4 chip, this 2024-released tablet delivers exceptional potential. What's more, you can find it for $100 off at Amazon on Tax Day.
Buy at Amazon

Surface Pro 11th Gen: 24% off at Amazon

$291 off (24%)
If you're more into Windows tablets, consider getting your hands on the Surface Pro 11th Gen this tax refund season. The Microsoft tablet is available for 24% off at Amazon, providing way more value for money. This is the model in Black with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. It's powered by the Snapdragon X Plus chip.
Buy at Amazon

For starters, Amazon lets you save $100 on the 11-inch iPad Pro M4. As our iPad Pro M4 review shows, this tablet has immense potential, making it a superb choice for creatives and iOS tablet fans. For Android lovers, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra might be a more suitable fit. This model sells for $300 off at Best Buy, giving you a premium experience at more decent prices.

Windows fans aren't left out, either. Amazon has slashed 24% off the Surface Pro 11th Gen with a Snapdragon X Plus chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. That equates to $291 in savings! In addition, the e-commerce giant has bundled the just-released Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ with a book cover keyboard, selling the package for 10% off, but only for a limited time.

Tax Day smartwatch deals


The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is 8% off at Amazon

$60 off (8%)
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is an excellent choice for iPhone users. This premium watch doesn't just look good: it packs multiple features as well. And now, you can find it for 8% off its list price, which saves you $60 on select colorways.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2), Sapphire Edition: 27% off

$302 off (27%)
The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is the perfect Apple Watch Ultra alternative for outdoor enthusiasts. This timepiece features a built-in LED flashlight, allowing you to explore the world even during the night, plus it gives you endless performance metrics. You can now save $302 on it.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Tactix 7, Pro Edition: 14% off at Amazon

$184 off (14%)
Last but not least, you can save 14% on the Garmin Tactix 7 Pro Edition at Amazon. This GPS watch usually costs as much as a new Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it's definitely worth it. It has a military-inspired design, solar powered display and multiple navigation features. Get yours and save.
Buy at Amazon

Want to spend your tax refund on a premium timepiece? Now's the time to act! Amazon has several exciting offers you shouldn't pass up. First off, the ultra-high-end Apple Watch Ultra 2 is now retailing for 8% off, saving you $60. 

If you're looking for extra functionality and rugged design, one of Garmin's timepieces might be a better fit. This tax refund season, you can find the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition for $302 off its original price. We're talking the large, 51mm model, too!
