Tax Day tech deals: celebrate your tax refund with top bargains on phones, laptops, and more
Tax Day is here, and it's time to file your return! As you may know, April 15 is the final deadline for submitting your federal tax return. While mailing your return or filing for an extension may not sound super fun, here's some good news: Americans tend to receive over $3,000 in tax refunds on average.
What better way to celebrate the season of refunds than with a new premium smartphone? With multiple offers on Samsung, Google Pixel, and Motorola models, now's the best time to capitalize on your tax refunds. Get into that Tax Day mood with these top offers!
Let's kickstart this year's Tax Day phone deals with the latest Galaxy AI king. Amazon has a splendid offer on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, offering the model in Titanium Whitesilver for 19% off. That saves you $245, providing more value for money on the superb Samsung phone. The offer will only stay live for a short time, so act fast and get one soon.
Those aren't the only awesome promos, though. For instance, you can save $200 on the Motorola Razr+ (2024) at Best Buy or score a $150 discount on the OnePlus 12.
Even better, major online retailers usually mark the day with awesome sales on superior tech, helping you get high-end tech at big discounts. If you want to celebrate your refund in style, check out these superb bargains on Android phones, high-end laptops, tablets, and more.
Top 3 Tax Day deals available right now:
These three promos are surely exciting, especially Amazon's rare $300 discount on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. But those aren't the only ones! Scroll down for more spicy promos this tax refund season.
Tax Day phone deals
Another seriously good tax refund offer at the e-commerce giant lets you save a whopping $300 on the Google Pixel 9 Pro. With its 6.3-inch OLED display, this option is perfect for users seeking a more compact device.
Tax Day laptop deals
Planning to upgrade your laptop game this tax refund season? In that case, you should definitely check out these excellent deals! Currently, Amazon sells the M3 MacBook Air with a 13-inch display at a killer $200 discount. It also offers the Acer Nitro — a gaming laptop — for $160 off its original price.
The best deal right now? An absolutely unbelievable $952 price cut on the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7. This laptop comes with a 16-inch display, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and Windows 11 Pro. Typically, you'd have to cough up over $2,150 to buy it, but the Lenovo Store is now offering it for 44% off, slashing it under the $1,120 mark.
Tax Day tablet deals
Don't really need a new laptop? No problem! Amazon and other merchants also give you huge discounts on many of the best tablets.
For starters, Amazon lets you save $100 on the 11-inch iPad Pro M4. As our iPad Pro M4 review shows, this tablet has immense potential, making it a superb choice for creatives and iOS tablet fans. For Android lovers, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra might be a more suitable fit. This model sells for $300 off at Best Buy, giving you a premium experience at more decent prices.
Windows fans aren't left out, either. Amazon has slashed 24% off the Surface Pro 11th Gen with a Snapdragon X Plus chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. That equates to $291 in savings! In addition, the e-commerce giant has bundled the just-released Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ with a book cover keyboard, selling the package for 10% off, but only for a limited time.
Tax Day smartwatch deals
Want to spend your tax refund on a premium timepiece? Now's the time to act! Amazon has several exciting offers you shouldn't pass up. First off, the ultra-high-end Apple Watch Ultra 2 is now retailing for 8% off, saving you $60.
If you're looking for extra functionality and rugged design, one of Garmin's timepieces might be a better fit. This tax refund season, you can find the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition for $302 off its original price. We're talking the large, 51mm model, too!
