Tax Day tech deals: celebrate your tax refund with top bargains on phones, laptops, and more

Want a new iPad? This tax refund season is the perfect time to buy one at discounted prices. The recently-launched iPad Air M3 with a 13-inch display is 8% off at Amazon right now, giving you more value for your investment. Don't miss out.

The Galaxy Book 5 stands out with a gorgeous 15.6-inch FHD AMOLED touchscreen, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, making it a top-shelf option for most users. Couple that with multiple Copilot+ features, and you've got a winner. The best part? You can save 15% on it right now!

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold looks premium with its slim design and large main display, plus you can find it for $300 off its original price. The tempting promo is live at Amazon, but it might not last long. Act fast and save on the 256GB model this tax refund season!

Tax Day phone deals

Save $245 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra $245 off (19%) The Galaxy S25 Ultra is currently available for 19% off at Amazon. That brings the premium handset down under the $1,060 mark. The promo is only live on the Titanium Silverblue model and will remain live for a limited time. Get yours and celebrate Tax Day in style. Buy at Amazon The 512GB Pixel 9 Pro is $300 off at Amazon $300 off (25%) During tax refund season, Amazon lets you score a huge $300 discount on the Pixel 9 Pro. This smartphone is ideal for compact flagship phone fans, plus it comes with 512GB of onboard storage. Don't miss out. Buy at Amazon The OnePlus 12 is $150 off at Amazon $150 off (17%) Do you want to stand out from the crowd and still get a top-class flagship? Well, if you also appreciate fast charging speeds, we suggest getting the OnePlus 12. This handset is $150 off in its 16/512GB configuration at Amazon during the tax refund season. Buy at Amazon The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is $200 off $799 99 $999 99 $200 off (20%) The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is another tempting pick this tax refund season. If you're a clamshell foldable phone fan looking to make the most of your refund, head over to Best Buy and save $200 on this gorgeous handset. Buy at BestBuy





Tax Day laptop deals





Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 (16-inch): $952 off $1212 23 $2164 69 $952 off (44%) The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 is for those who need next-level power. With its Snapdragon X Plus chip, Windows 11 Pro on deck, 32GB RAM and a whopping 1TB storage, this Lenovo laptop shows off responsiveness in a whole new way. It's ideal for multitasking and long-hour use, plus you can save a whopping $952 on it at the official store. Buy at Lenovo 13-inch MacBook Air M3: $200 off at Amazon $200 off (15%) Want to celebrate tax refund season with an ultra-light, small MacBook? Amazon comes to your rescue with an irresistible $200 discount on the 2024-released Apple laptop. The model arrives with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, plus it runs on macOS. Get yours and enjoy up to 18 hours of on-screen time at a more reasonable price. Buy at Amazon Acer Nitro 17: Save 11% at Amazon $160 off (11%) Unleash the gamer within at relatively affordable prices with the Acer Nitro 17. The laptop features a 17.3-inch FHD display with 165Hz refresh rate, 16GB RAM and 1TB Gen 4 SSD storage. The best part? You can save $160 on it at Amazon, which brings it down to its best price. Buy at Amazon





Planning to upgrade your laptop game this tax refund season? In that case, you should definitely check out these excellent deals! Currently, Amazon sells the M3 MacBook Air with a 13-inch display at a killer $200 discount. It also offers the Acer Nitro — a gaming laptop — for $160 off its original price.





The best deal right now? An absolutely unbelievable $952 price cut on the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7. This laptop comes with a 16-inch display, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and Windows 11 Pro. Typically, you'd have to cough up over $2,150 to buy it, but the Lenovo Store is now offering it for 44% off, slashing it under the $1,120 mark.



Recommended Stories

Tax Day tablet deals





Don't really need a new laptop? No problem! Amazon and other merchants also give you huge discounts on many of the best tablets





Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: $300 off at Best Buy $899 99 $1199 99 $300 off (25%) Don't mind getting an older Galaxy tablet? The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra could be the perfect fit for you. This model currently retails for $300 off at Best Buy, and trade-ins help you unlock extra savings. Get yours and enjoy your tax refund savings. Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ with book cover keyboard: 10% off $85 off (10%) The just-released Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is already available at a sweet discount on Amazon. For a limited time, you can buy this 13.1-inch tablet for $85 off, bringing the bundle down to about $735. While that may sound like a steep asking price, we should keep in mind this tablet was released less than a month ago. Buy at Amazon iPad Pro 11-inch, M4: Save $100 $100 off (10%) The 11-inch iPad Pro is for fans of iOS devices looking for next-level power. With the M4 chip, this 2024-released tablet delivers exceptional potential. What's more, you can find it for $100 off at Amazon on Tax Day. Buy at Amazon Surface Pro 11th Gen: 24% off at Amazon $291 off (24%) If you're more into Windows tablets, consider getting your hands on the Surface Pro 11th Gen this tax refund season. The Microsoft tablet is available for 24% off at Amazon, providing way more value for money. This is the model in Black with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. It's powered by the Snapdragon X Plus chip. Buy at Amazon









Windows fans aren't left out, either. Amazon has slashed 24% off the Surface Pro 11th Gen with a Snapdragon X Plus chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. That equates to $291 in savings! In addition, the e-commerce giant has bundled the just-released Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ with a book cover keyboard, selling the package for 10% off, but only for a limited time.





Tax Day smartwatch deals



