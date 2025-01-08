Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Lenovo's featured promo bundles the Tab P12 with a keyboard, stylus, and a sweet $103 discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Tab P12 showcasing a vibrant gaming scene with oversized insects and an Xbox controller in the foreground.
If you need an affordable tablet with all its included accessories—a keyboard and a stylus—the Lenovo Store may just have the ideal thing to offer you. At the time of writing, it sells the Tab P12 bundle for only $296.99, saving you 26%. That means you can get the complete experience for $103 less than usual.

Get the complete Lenovo Tab P12 bundle for 26% off

If you want an affordable Android tablet with all its included accessories, consider the Lenovo Tab P12. This bad boy is 26% off at the Lenovo Store, promising plenty of bang for your buck. Get one and save $103 while you can.
$103 off (26%)
$296 99
$399 99
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Tab Plus, 256GB: Save 24% at Lenovo

Undoubtedly appealing, the Tab P12 isn't the most contemporary Android tablet by Lenovo. Fortunately, the official store also sells the Tab Plus at lower prices, saving you $77 on its 256GB variant.
$77 off (24%)
$242 99
$319 99
Buy at Lenovo

That's a pretty lovely promo, by the way, so it's no wonder the Lenovo Store brands it as a featured deal. In case you're wondering, we didn't find a similar discount at Amazon and Best Buy. However, we know this fella isn't the most contemporary of Android tablets. If you want something more up-to-date, consider the Tab Plus. That one is 24% off at the official store right now.

As a budget Android slate, this buddy doesn't have the best specs out there. Considering its asking price, however, we'd say it's no slouch at keeping you entertained! First off, it packs a 12.7-inch 3K display with 60Hz refresh rates, offering a respectable visual experience. Performance is also decent, thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip. The unit comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Lenovo ensures your streaming time is top-notch by adding four JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support. On top of that, you get a large 10,200mAh battery, providing up to 10 hours of juice per charge.

As you can see, this Android 13 option certainly can't match the Galaxy Tab S10 Series. But, as mentioned, it's a very capable option in its price range. Plus, Lenovo's lovely promo lets you grab not only the tablet itself but also the Tab Pen Plus and Tab P12 keyboard for under $300!

Set to end its OS upgrade support in Q1 2025, the tablet will still receive software patches until 2027. If you think that's no issue for you, definitely go for this promo. After all, not many other options come with a stylus, keyboard, and a sub-$300 asking price. Get yours at the official store and save.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Lenovo Tab - Deals History
71 stories
08 Jan, 2025
Lenovo's featured promo bundles the Tab P12 with a keyboard, stylus, and a sweet $103 discount
02 Jan, 2025
The Lenovo Tab M9 is a top New Year's bargain at this unusually high Amazon discount
26 Dec, 2024
At $100 off, the 8/256GB Lenovo Tab P12 is a must-have for casual entertainment
20 Dec, 2024
Once again, the well-liked Lenovo Tab M11 drops to its Black Friday price on Amazon
18 Dec, 2024
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock

Latest News

All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless