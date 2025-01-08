Lenovo's featured promo bundles the Tab P12 with a keyboard, stylus, and a sweet $103 discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you need an affordable tablet with all its included accessories—a keyboard and a stylus—the Lenovo Store may just have the ideal thing to offer you. At the time of writing, it sells the Tab P12 bundle for only $296.99, saving you 26%. That means you can get the complete experience for $103 less than usual.
That's a pretty lovely promo, by the way, so it's no wonder the Lenovo Store brands it as a featured deal. In case you're wondering, we didn't find a similar discount at Amazon and Best Buy. However, we know this fella isn't the most contemporary of Android tablets. If you want something more up-to-date, consider the Tab Plus. That one is 24% off at the official store right now.
Lenovo ensures your streaming time is top-notch by adding four JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support. On top of that, you get a large 10,200mAh battery, providing up to 10 hours of juice per charge.
Set to end its OS upgrade support in Q1 2025, the tablet will still receive software patches until 2027. If you think that's no issue for you, definitely go for this promo. After all, not many other options come with a stylus, keyboard, and a sub-$300 asking price. Get yours at the official store and save.
That's a pretty lovely promo, by the way, so it's no wonder the Lenovo Store brands it as a featured deal. In case you're wondering, we didn't find a similar discount at Amazon and Best Buy. However, we know this fella isn't the most contemporary of Android tablets. If you want something more up-to-date, consider the Tab Plus. That one is 24% off at the official store right now.
As a budget Android slate, this buddy doesn't have the best specs out there. Considering its asking price, however, we'd say it's no slouch at keeping you entertained! First off, it packs a 12.7-inch 3K display with 60Hz refresh rates, offering a respectable visual experience. Performance is also decent, thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip. The unit comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Lenovo ensures your streaming time is top-notch by adding four JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support. On top of that, you get a large 10,200mAh battery, providing up to 10 hours of juice per charge.
As you can see, this Android 13 option certainly can't match the Galaxy Tab S10 Series. But, as mentioned, it's a very capable option in its price range. Plus, Lenovo's lovely promo lets you grab not only the tablet itself but also the Tab Pen Plus and Tab P12 keyboard for under $300!
Set to end its OS upgrade support in Q1 2025, the tablet will still receive software patches until 2027. If you think that's no issue for you, definitely go for this promo. After all, not many other options come with a stylus, keyboard, and a sub-$300 asking price. Get yours at the official store and save.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
08 Jan, 2025Lenovo's featured promo bundles the Tab P12 with a keyboard, stylus, and a sweet $103 discount
02 Jan, 2025The Lenovo Tab M9 is a top New Year's bargain at this unusually high Amazon discount
26 Dec, 2024At $100 off, the 8/256GB Lenovo Tab P12 is a must-have for casual entertainment
20 Dec, 2024Once again, the well-liked Lenovo Tab M11 drops to its Black Friday price on Amazon
18 Dec, 2024The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: