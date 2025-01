Lenovo's featured promo bundles the Tab P12 with a keyboard, stylus, and a sweet $103 discount

Get the complete Lenovo Tab P12 bundle for 26% off If you want an affordable Android tablet with all its included accessories, consider the Lenovo Tab P12. This bad boy is 26% off at the Lenovo Store, promising plenty of bang for your buck. Get one and save $103 while you can. $103 off (26%) $296 99 $399 99 Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Tab Plus, 256GB: Save 24% at Lenovo Undoubtedly appealing, the Tab P12 isn't the most contemporary Android tablet by Lenovo. Fortunately, the official store also sells the Tab Plus at lower prices, saving you $77 on its 256GB variant. $77 off (24%) $242 99 $319 99 Buy at Lenovo

If you need an affordable tablet with all its included accessories—a keyboard and a stylus—the Lenovo Store may just have the ideal thing to offer you. At the time of writing, it sells the Tab P12 bundle for only $296.99, saving you 26%. That means you can get the complete experience for $103 less than usual.That's a pretty lovely promo, by the way, so it's no wonder the Lenovo Store brands it as a featured deal. In case you're wondering, we didn't find a similar discount at Amazon and Best Buy. However, we know this fella isn't the most contemporary of Android tablets . If you want something more up-to-date, consider the Tab Plus . That one is 24% off at the official store right now.As a budget Android slate, this buddy doesn't have the best specs out there. Considering its asking price, however, we'd say it's no slouch at keeping you entertained! First off, it packs a 12.7-inch 3K display with 60Hz refresh rates, offering a respectable visual experience. Performance is also decent, thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip. The unit comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.Lenovo ensures your streaming time is top-notch by adding four JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support. On top of that, you get a large 10,200mAh battery, providing up to 10 hours of juice per charge.As you can see, this Android 13 option certainly can't match the Galaxy Tab S10 Series. But, as mentioned, it's a very capable option in its price range. Plus, Lenovo's lovely promo lets you grab not only the tablet itself but also the Tab Pen Plus and Tab P12 keyboard for under $300!Set to end its OS upgrade support in Q1 2025, the tablet will still receive software patches until 2027. If you think that's no issue for you, definitely go for this promo. After all, not many other options come with a stylus, keyboard, and a sub-$300 asking price. Get yours at the official store and save.